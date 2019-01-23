(Black Press Media files)

47 men arrested by Vancouver police for allegedly seeking sex with teenage girls

Seven of those arrested have been charged as part of a two-month operation

Seven men have been charged as part of a two-month operation in 2018 targeting people willing to pay teens for sex.

Vancouver police say they’ve arrested 47 men for allegedly seeking sex from teenagers.

The seven men charged with “communicating for the purpose of obtaining sexual services for consideration from a person under the age of 18” include a school teacher and a firefighter.

According to the B.C. Prosecution service, the men charged are:

  • Mario Celo
  • Jim Malmros
  • Jun Jie He
  • Nikolaos Dais
  • Donald Schroeder
  • Kenneth Clement
  • Mehran Arefi

Deputy Chief Const. Laurence Rankin says they were arrested as part of a two-month operation that targeted people who were allegedly seeking sex with girls between the ages of 15 and 17.

Rankin says those charged face an allegation of attempting to obtain the sexual services of a person under the age of 18 years.

He says police will continue to focus on those who prey on and exploit young people.

Rankin says detectives posted decoy ads on websites that listed escorts and on social media platforms for sexual services.

Arrests were then made when the men showed up at a hotel as arranged through a text message.

READ MORE: B.C. man sentenced to 34 months in jail after video recording sex with 14-year-old

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Man pulls over to help injured owl, gets hit by SUV
Next story
Alt Pride calls for zero police presence at Victoria Pride Parade

Just Posted

Hospital apologizes for veteran’s five-day hallway stay

Clinical director of VGH says case of retired 77-year-old veteran ‘definitely excessive’

Added webcams give drivers more views of Malahat and highway to Sooke

Five new DriveBC webcams installed in high traffic locations on Vancouver Island

Colwood applies for $325k to replace stairs in Latoria Creek Park

More than 200 residents sign petition to support grant application

What to know before you tow: Langford bylaw weighs in

Officials don’t recommend personal towing, like viral video viewed 42,000 times and counting

Greater Victoria rugby players named to national Hall of Fame

Former Canada captains, Oak Bay’s Mark Wyatt and Victoria’s Hans De Goede to inducted this spring

WATCH: Midnight mall break-in targets cash in donation bin

Thieves break-and-enter Tillicum shopping mall at 2 a.m.

UPDATE: Trees affecting travel at Comox Airport have been trimmed

Some YQQ flights have been rerouted or cancelled due to some trees impacting the safety margins

POLL: Do you support a speculation tax on vacant homes in Greater Victoria?

Homeowners have begun to receive letters asking if they should be exempt… Continue reading

47 men arrested by Vancouver police for allegedly seeking sex with teenage girls

Seven of those arrested have been charged as part of a two-month operation

Speaker Darryl Plecas says ‘justice’ needed for legislature employees

Plecas spoke to media at the opening of a pedestrian and cycling bridge in Abbotsford Wednesday

Advocate hopes B.C. legislature scandal leads to more transparency

‘Depressing’ that it takes a scandal to inspire freedom of information reform, says Sara Neuert

‘Dr. Lipjob’ avoids jail, gets 30-day suspended sentence

She will have to serve the 30 days in prison if she commits a breach during her two-year’s probation

Ex-Mountie involved in Taser death at Vancouver airport sues government

Kwesi Millington claims he acted in accordance with RCMP training

LETTER: Seniors home care, day programs expanding, Adrian Dix says

B.C. health minister responds to latest Seniors Advocate report

Most Read