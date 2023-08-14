49-year-old woman’s body recovered from Thetis Lake Regional Park waters

Witnesses told police the woman didn’t re-emerge after seeing her go underwater

A police dive team recovered the body of a 49-year-old woman from Prior Lake on Monday (Aug. 14).

West Shore RCMP officers were called to the Thetis Lake Regional Park waterway two days before the body was recovered after witnesses reported seeing a woman go underwater and not re-emerge during the afternoon.

Police said the death doesn’t appear to be suspicious at this time and they’re working with the BC Coroners Service.

The area around the lake and Mackenzie Creek Trail was closed for the police investigation on Saturday (Aug. 12). The area re-opened around 4 p.m. on Monday.

“We thank the public for their patience and send our condolences to the family and friends of the woman,” West Shore RCMP media relations officer Cpl. Nancy Saggar said in a statement.

Further details of the incident won’t be released at this time, police said.

