5 nations want Iran to deliver justice on downed plane

FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2020 file photo, debris litters the scene where a Ukrainian plane crashed in Shahedshahr southwest of the capital Tehran, Iran. More questions than answers remain about the disaster that killed 176 people on board the Ukrainian jetliner, a year after Iran’s military mistakenly downed the plane with surface-to-air missiles. Officials in Canada, which was home to many of the passengers on the doomed plane, and other affected countries have raised concerns about the lack of transparency and accountability in Iran’s investigation of its own military. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi, File)
FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2020 file photo, an airport employee looks at a makeshift memorial for the flight crew of the Ukrainian 737-800 plane that crashed on the outskirts of Tehran, inside Borispil International Airport, Kyiv, Ukraine. More questions than answers remain about the disaster that killed 176 people on board the Ukrainian jetliner, a year after Iran’s military mistakenly downed the plane with surface-to-air missiles. Officials in Canada, which was home to many of the passengers on the doomed plane, and other affected countries have raised concerns about the lack of transparency and accountability in Iran’s investigation of its own military. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky, File)
FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2020 file photo, Babak Razzaghi, right, consoles his sister Banafsheh Razzaghi as they mourn the loss of their sister Niloofar Razzaghi, brother-in-law Ardalan Hamidi and nephew Kamyar Hamidi, who died in a Ukraine airplane crash in Iran on Jan. 8, 2020, during a vigil, at the Har El synagogue in West Vancouver, British Columbia. More questions than answers remain about the disaster that killed 176 people on board the Ukrainian jetliner, a year after Iran’s military mistakenly downed the plane with surface-to-air missiles. Officials in Canada, which was home to many of the passengers on the doomed plane, and other affected countries have raised concerns about the lack of transparency and accountability in Iran’s investigation of its own military. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP, File)

The countries whose citizens were killed when Iran accidentally shot down a Ukrainian jetliner said Friday they want Iran “to deliver justice and make sure Iran makes full reparations to the families of the victims and affected countries.”

In a joint statement marking the one-year anniversary of the Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 crash, Ukraine, Canada, Britain, Afghanistan and Sweden said they want Tehran “to provide a complete and thorough explanation of the events and decisions that led to this appalling plane crash.”

Sweden earlier had said that Iran had agreed to compensate the families’ of the foreign victims.

The shootdown by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard happened the same night Iran launched a ballistic missile attack targeting U.S. soldiers in Iraq, its response to the American drone strike that killed Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad on Jan. 3.

The plane was en route to the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv. The victims included 57 Canadian citizens as well as 11 Ukrainians, 17 people from Sweden, four Afghans and four British citizens. Those from Sweden included both Swedish nationals and people with staying permits in the Scandinavian country.

At first, Iran had denied its involvement in the plane crash but then announced that its military had mistakenly and unintentionally shot down the Ukrainian jetliner.

The statement was signed by ministers of Afghanistan, Canada, Sweden, Ukraine and United Kingdom.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Flight 752 crash in Iran

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Cat rescue reunites Vancouver Island family with special link to missing son
Next story
Big White Ski Resort pulls passes for non-locals until February

Just Posted

A second boat washed ashore in Cadboro Bay this week following the Jan. 5 windstorm and was quickly removed from the beach the following day. (Photo courtesy Eric Dahli)
Second boat washes ashore in Cadboro Bay in less than a week

Residents work quickly to have vessels secured

(Black Press Media file photo)
Collision impacting morning traffic on Pat Bay Highway

Incident occurred near Keating Cross Road, police on scene

Pam and Bruce Tobin of North Saanich live next to an industrial parking lot at Pauquachin First Nation. A Langford-based excavation business is renting the space and area residents want the municipality to do something about the noise as well as the traffic safety issued caused by parked heavy machinery. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Industrial parking lot on First Nations land rattles North Saanich residents

Pam and Bruce Tobin among Kleewyck Road residents concerned about noise and traffic safety

Rob Britton in the rain at the red gates of the Sooke Wilderness Trail turnoff from Niagara Main. (Rob Britton Photo)
Victoria pro cyclist keeps busy with big rides and sneaky coffee stashes

At 36, Rob Britton has a theory as to why he can still race at an elite world level

Victoria police caught a man wanted Canada-wide after short foot chase on Jan. 6. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria police arrest manslaughter convict after parole revoked

Police caught the man after a short foot chase Jan. 6

COVID-19 cases reported to public health to Jan. 5, 2021. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C. shifts reporting to get COVID-19 information out faster

Cases by care home to be updated weekly

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Jan. 5

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

(THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
POLL: Do you think councillors who recently travelled internationally should resign?

Two Greater Victoria councillors have come under fire for travelling outside the… Continue reading

FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2020 file photo, debris litters the scene where a Ukrainian plane crashed in Shahedshahr southwest of the capital Tehran, Iran. More questions than answers remain about the disaster that killed 176 people on board the Ukrainian jetliner, a year after Iran’s military mistakenly downed the plane with surface-to-air missiles. Officials in Canada, which was home to many of the passengers on the doomed plane, and other affected countries have raised concerns about the lack of transparency and accountability in Iran’s investigation of its own military. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi, File)
5 nations want Iran to deliver justice on downed plane

Sweden earlier had said that Iran had agreed to compensate the families’ of the foreign victims

Social activity in homes and accommodation at Big White Ski Resort has resulted in the transmission of COVID-19. (Big White Ski Resort photo)
Big White Ski Resort pulls passes for non-locals until February

At least one more month until non-locals can ski at Big White, amid ongoing COVID-19 cluster

CATS - Cat Advocates Teaching & Saving - found Jax on Dec. 31 and helped facilitate a very special reunion. Photo submitted
Cat rescue reunites Vancouver Island family with special link to missing son

Jordan Holling’s family surprised an elated to be reunited with his missing cat Jax

(Courtesy Photo | Frank Zmuda)
VIDEO: Beaver waddles through downtown Vancouver

‘Makin’ my way downtown…’

A RCMP vehicle pictured at the scene of a double homicide near Creston, Thursday, Jan. 7 (Mike Turner photo)
Suspect in roadside stabbing near Creston found dead, police confirm

A man allegedly responsible for a double homicide in Creston on Wednesday evening was found dead in Salmo.

Midsummer (A69) with her days-old baby, entering the Broughton Archipelago via Fife Sound, for her first time. (Jared Towers photo)
Long-lost B.C. orca pod returns home for first time in more than 20 years

The A5 pod brought a new calf to their former Broughton Archipelago winter hunting area

Most Read