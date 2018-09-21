5 things to do this weekend in and around Greater Victoria

The 5th Annual Sooke Apple Fest returns to Sunriver Community Gardens, Sept. 23 for an afternoon of fun, food and music. (Photo contributed)

Looking for something different to do this weekend? We’ve assembled some of what Greater Victoria has to offer from Sept.22-23.

Saturday, Sept. 22

UrbaCity Challenge

Part race, part scavenger hunt, part obstacle course, this brain teasing fitness test is a fundraiser for the Island Prostate Centre, kicking off at 8:15 a.m. at the Conference Centre in downtown Victoria.

How about them apples?

The 5th Annual Sooke Apple Fest returns to Sunriver Community Gardens orchard from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. celebrating Sooke’s distinctive apple varietals with everything from apple fritters to freshly pressed juice to homemade apple pie on offer.

Moon Festival Lantern Celebration

When the sun says farewell, the night sky will light up with the magic of hundreds of lanterns set against the sounds of traditional Asian music and dance performances to mark the harvest moon. Lantern making workshops begin at 5 p.m. before the procession strolls at dusk, just after 7 p.m. in Lambrick Park.

Sunday, Sept. 23

Victoria Anarchist Bookfair

The 13th annual gathering draws anarchists from across the world with a series of workshops, readings, films and presentations seeking to challenge colonial attitudes to create inclusive and anti-oppressive spaces. Runs Sept. 22-23 at the Fernwood NRG.

Seaside 8K

Join hundreds of others for a walk or a jog along the scenic ocean walkway of Beacon Park in Sidney for a 5 or 8K dash along a flat course. Bring the kids too, they can take part in the family friendly event with a shorter sprint when the whistle blows at 10 a.m.