6 people taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash near Horne Lake

Six people were taken to hospital after a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 19 north of Horne Lake Road shortly before 3 p.m. on Oct. 31.
One person was airlifted, in serious condition, while the other five were reported to be in stable condition, according to BC Emergency Health Services.
Four ground ambulances, plus the air ambulance, were dispatched to the scene of the incident in the southbound lane.
Social media posts indicated a sudden incident of hail around the time of the accident.
— NEWS Staff
