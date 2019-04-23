Bonita Springs Fire Control and Rescue District firefighters rescued some ducklings and reunited them with their mother. (Facebook)

VIDEO: 8 ducklings rescued from drain at Florida golf course

The rescuers used a cellphone video of the mother duck quacking to lure the babies to the end of the drain

Florida firefighters used technology to rescue eight ducklings from a storm drain and return them to their concerned mother.

Bonita Springs Fire Control and Rescue District posted on Facebook that the firefighters responded Monday morning to the Spanish Wells Golf and Country Club.

The rescuers had used a cellphone video of the mother duck quacking to lure the babies to the end of the drain.

The post says firefighters patiently and gently pulled the ducklings out of the drain one at a time and returned them to their frantic mother, who circled the firefighters. Firefighter Elliot Wilson leaned upside down in the drain for several minutes at a time to retrieve the baby ducks.

READ MORE: B.C. puppy has big dreams of becoming an avalanche rescue dog

READ MORE: A bus load of adoptable dogs is headed for the Okanagan

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Easter bombings a response to New Zealand attacks, says Sri Lanka minister
Next story
Busy Tuesday for BC Ferries passengers

Just Posted

Esquimalt requests public feedback as it plans for plastic bag ban

An online survey aims to gather information before the ban comes into effect in January 2020

Busy Tuesday for BC Ferries passengers

Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay route sold out for 7 a.m.

Rain with a high of 16 C for Tuesday

Plus your weekly forecast

Canada Women’s Rugby 7s Team land at home after series triumph

Next stop at Langford offers Olympic qualification

Castaway Wanderers men, women advance to B.C. semifinals

Castaway Wanderers men trounce UVic 59-29 in playoffs

Easter bombings a response to New Zealand attacks, says Sri Lanka minister

The Islamic State group asserted it was responsible for the nine bombings

New commemorative loonie marking ‘progress’ for LGBTQ2 people to be unveiled today

But advocates say it mistakenly suggests equality has been achieved largely as a result of government actions

B.C. VIEWS: NDP’s lawyer show is turning into a horror movie

Court actions pile up over pipelines, car insurance, care aides

United Way opens grants to help charities tackle social issues

Charities north of the Malahat can apply for grants $2,000 to $20,000

4.6 magnitude earthquake hits 170 kilometres west of Port Hardy

A tsunami is not expected.

POLL: How often does your family use BC Ferries?

Navigating the lineups for BC Ferries is a way of life for… Continue reading

Crime Stoppers most wanted for Greater Victoria for the week of April 16

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Sri Lanka invokes war-time military powers after nearly 300 killed in Easter bombings

Sri Lanka’s minister of tourism says 39 foreign tourists were killed in the Easter Sunday attacks

Man’s body found in popular Cowichan Valley hiking area

Police say death not suspicious after discovery in Stoney Hill area overlooking Saltspring Island

Most Read