Abbotsford MLA Mike de Jong to seek nomination for federal Conservatives

Longtime Abbotsford MLA Mike de Jong has announced he is seeking the Conservative Party’s nomination to be their candidate for Abbotsford-South Langley in the next federal election.

De Jong, who has served as the area’s MLA for 30 years under the Liberals (now BC United), made the announcement Wednesday night (April 17), saying Tuesday’s federal budget confirmed for him “the absolute necessity to elect a responsible government.”

“It’s about time that Mr. Trudeau stopped using Canadian taxpayers as an ATM without any regard for the burden his constant tax increases and out-of-control spending are placing upon Canadian families,” he said.

De Jong first confirmed on Feb. 14 that he was retiring from provincial politics and that the federal Conservatives had approached him with “a request to run as a candidate.”

His declaration was followed on March 14 by Conservative Abbotsford MP Ed Fast announcing his retirement from federal politics after 18 years, as of the next election (slated for October 2025).

Other candidates who have so far announced they will seek the party’s nomination in the new Abbotsford-South Langley riding are Mike Murray – Fast’s executive assistant – and Steve Schafer, the vice-president of the Langley-Aldergrove Constituency Association.

De Jong said his priorities for the federal riding are fiscal responsibility and “ensuring that we live within our means while investing in priorities that matter most to our community.”

“My vision for Abbotsford-South Langley is one where economic strength and social well-being go hand in hand, guided by Conservative principles that foster opportunity, security and prosperity for all,” he said.

He said Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre is the only leader “who has the courage to discuss Canada’s need for fiscal responsibility.”

De Jong first became an MLA after being elected in a 1994 by-election.

The former lawyer has held various cabinet positions over the years, including finance, health, Aboriginal relations and attorney-general, as well as serving as house leader.

De Jong is currently the official Opposition critic of the attorney general.

He has always made Abbotsford his home base. He went to school at W. J. Mouat Secondary and played hockey, started his law practice and began his public service in Abbotsford as a school trustee prior to becoming an MLA.

Among his accomplishments, he lists being involved in ensuring Abbotsford Regional Hospital was built and supporting the David Lede Campus of Care.

De Jong was also involved in obtaining funding for local school improvements and for improvements to the Mt. Lehman, Clearbrook and McCallum interchanges.

He also lists among his accomplishments securing B.C. government funding for many other projects, including the construction of the new Abbotsford courthouse, which opened in January 2021.

