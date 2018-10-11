Advanced voting in Saanich tops 1,500 on first day

Wayne Salmon, here with grandson Beckett, was one of more than 1,500 Saanich residents, who cast their ballots in advanced voting Wednesday. (Wolf Depner/News staff)

Figures from the District of Saanich show 1,541 Saanich residents availed themselves of the first advanced voting opportunity Wednesday at Saanich’s municipal hall as well as Camosun College, Interurban Campus, as the 2018 municipal election campaign approaches its climax.

1,541 #Saanich residents earned one of these stickers yesterday by advance voting. Next opportunity is October 15. See you at the polls! #Saanichvotes https://t.co/jI1rKVu8RZ pic.twitter.com/kSyP7T4BzB — District of Saanich (@saanich) October 11, 2018

The first advanced voting opportunity in 2014 drew 2,223 voters. But yesterday’s advanced voting was the first of three advanced voting opportunities. (Saanich offered two advanced opportunities in 2014).

Saanich residents can also cast early ballots Oct. 15 at Municipal Hall and Saanich Commonwealth Place (8 a.m-8 p.m.), and Oct. 17 at Gordon Head Recreation Centre (8 a.m. to 8 p.m.) and the University of Victoria (8 a.m.-6 p.m.).

Figures from Wednesday appear to confirm a growing phenomenon: more and more residents cast their ballots early.

In 2011, more than 1,200 Saanich voters marked their ballot during advanced voting. In 2014 that number doubled, and the first turnout figures suggest the numbers will continue to rise.

Figures from elsewhere suggest a similiar picture.

In the City of Victoria, 1,584 residents voted early at City Hall and Camosun College, Interurban Campus, up from 1,033 for the same period four years ago, with the proviso that Victoria held advanced voting at only one location, City Hall. In Oak Bay, 775 residents cast their ballots yesterday, while 303 Langford residents voted early.

A complete list of advanced voting locations can be found on your local Black Press website.

Voters across British Columbia including the Greater Victoria region will elect new mayors and councillors on Saturday, Oct. 20.

