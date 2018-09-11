Jo-Anne Chambers of Fix Ash Road Now will be out most mornings this week asking drivers to slow down as they approach the intersection of Torquay Drive in Gordon Head. Travis Paterson/News Staff

Advocates take to Ash Road to slow drivers

Fix Ash Road Now group continue campaign

Morning commuters traveling Ash Road through Gordon Head this week were greeted by ambassadors from the Fix Ash Road Now group.

Waving cheerfully and holding signs that read “Thanks for slowing down,” a number of FARN volunteers shared the duty of reminding drivers to be cautious when approaching both sides of the Torquay Drive intersection. Torquay’s crosswalk is the site of the Dec. 20 incident when a black Mercedes SUV struck 11-year-old Leila Bui, causing life-altering neural brain damage. The volunteers campaigned to ‘staff’ the Torquay crosswalk during the morning commute from 8 to 9 a.m. each morning this week, Monday to Friday.

Most drivers slowed down and returned the gesture, either with a wave or a thumbs up, said Jo-Anne Chambers.

“A lot of parents taking their kids to school are thankful and supportive,” Chambers said.

The volunteers are there to assist youth using the Ash Road crosswalk in transit to nearby Torquay and Hillcrest elementary schools, if needed. It’s the latest effort by the group, as some members started the roadside campaigning in the spring.

The road is known as a bypass for drivers cutting through from East and West Saanich, and the Peninsula, through to the University of Victoria and area.

Though its marked as 50 km/h, Ash Road continues to have challenging sight lines and FARN would like to see the speed limit reduced to 40 km/h. FARN is also hoping for an upgrade to the round light beacons at the crosswalk to brighter LED flat style beacons, the installation of a limited visibility sign on Ash near Tremblay Drive for westbound traffic and a third-party road safety audit to assess other potential traffic calming measures for the entirety of Ash, which runs from Mount Douglas to Tyndall Avenue (another intersection in need of upgrades, says FARN’s Gerry Tearoe).

See: Group calls Ash Road a Saanich bypass

“Most people wave and slow down,” Chambers said. “We did have a driver [Monday], he just about hit someone in the crosswalk, he had to slam on his brakes, and then he proceeded to give us a hard time because we were distracting him. If this is a big distraction buddy, you need to slow down.”

On Tuesday the same driver came through a bit slower and without any interaction, Rishi Sharma said.

reporter@saanichnews.com

SIG CODE

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Humboldt Broncos bus crash survivor still has a long recovery ahead: family
Next story
US marks 9-11

Just Posted

Advocates take to Ash Road to slow drivers

Fix Ash Road Now group continue campaign

New Victoria mayoral candidate has a simple message: get out and vote

Ryan “RyMo” Moen plans to remind people of democratic process

VicPD ask for public’s help in international missing persons search

Dennis Crook was last seen in October 1985, investigators seeking his sister believed to reside in England

17 years later: West Shore officials remember Ground Zero just days after attack

Mayor Stew Young, Bob Beckett, Bruce Brown stood with victims’ families in the days following 9/11

Saanich Mayor Atwell says homeless campers who defy court order are ‘likely’ to be arrested

As of noon, anywhere betwen 80 and 90 people remain in Regina Park as deadline approaches.

PHOTOS: B.C., New York first responders remember fallen 9/11 comrades

A memorial ride was followed by a ceremony at the park between the U.S. and Canadian border crossing

Political odds favour Saanich candidates for council

As the deadline for nominations for the Oct. 20 municipal election approaches,… Continue reading

Emotional classic car auction raises $100K for Alberta kids who lost parents

Red Deer couple was killed in a motorcycle crash last spring

Feds settle lawsuit with moms denied extra EI benefits for sick leave

The government said it made the wrong decision and is agreeing to pay an estimated $11 million to about 2,000 women

Will legalized marijuana impact the Canadian military?

Allies have been closely following Canada’s year-long work to develop its policy on pot

Cranbrook man inspires movie ‘The Grizzlies’ set to debut at TIFF

‘The Grizzlies’ is based on Russ Sheppard’s experiences teaching and coaching lacrosse in the Arctic

150 wigs meant for kids with cancer stolen in Vancouver

Police say the wigs are worth $2,500 each, stolen from Eva and Company Wigs

Court asked to review limits on B.C. conservation officers’ power to kill wildlife

The case stems from when a bear cub was put down in 2016

VIDEO: Young B.C. musician sings with the Foo Fighters

Stranger Than Fiction’s Madi Duncan from Port Alberni was invited up on stage at the Vancouver show

Most Read