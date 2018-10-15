A Victoria police officer and a woman believed to be the driver of the white Audi that smashed through the window of a View Street business survey the damage Monday afternoon. (Kristyn Anthony/News staff)

Afternoon collision launches vehicle through downtown Victoria business

Two female drivers and staff of CEV Victoria uninjured, but visibly shaken

A car smashed through the front glass windows of a downtown business after an early afternoon collision between two vehicles in the 900-block of View Street, Monday.

Brandan Muttitt and his co-worker Cody Thomson were walking back from lunch when they saw a white Audi coming out of the Harris Green Village parkade, attempting a left hand turn onto View Street.

“I turned around and I saw a car flying … we were about 20 feet away,” Thomson said. “The curb deflected the car away from us so it didn’t mount the curb and run straight into us, cause we were in the path.”

