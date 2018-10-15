Afternoon collision launches vehicle through downtown Victoria business

Two female drivers and staff of CEV Victoria uninjured, but visibly shaken

A Victoria police officer and a woman believed to be the driver of the white Audi that smashed through the window of a View Street business survey the damage Monday afternoon. (Kristyn Anthony/News staff)

A car smashed through the front glass windows of a downtown business after an early afternoon collision between two vehicles in the 900-block of View Street, Monday.

BREAKING: View St. is blocked between Quadra and Vancouver where police and fire crews are on scene after a car went through the front window of the CEV store #yyj #yyjtraffic pic.twitter.com/fca9Zscb6i — Victoria News (@VictoriaNews) October 15, 2018

Brandan Muttitt and his co-worker Cody Thomson were walking back from lunch when they saw a white Audi coming out of the Harris Green Village parkade, attempting a left hand turn onto View Street.

“I turned around and I saw a car flying … we were about 20 feet away,” Thomson said. “The curb deflected the car away from us so it didn’t mount the curb and run straight into us, cause we were in the path.”