Alberta man dies in avalanche north of Revelstoke

The man was snow biking near Sale Mountain

An Alberta man died in an avalanche north of Revelstoke on Sunday afternoon (March 3).

The 58-year-old man was caught in an avalanche on Sale Mountain while snow biking at roughly 1 p.m. on Sunday. The man was riding with a group and was trapped in the avalanche.

The group managed to locate the trapped rider and provided first aid immediately. Revelstoke Search and Rescue were called and transported the man to Revelstoke’s Queen Victoria Hospital.

Despite life-saving efforts, Revelstoke RCMP said the man was pronounced dead at the hospital later on Sunday.

Avalanche conditions remain high in the west Alberta and eastern B.C. region. Avalanche Canada advised backcountry goers to practice extreme caution when entering the backcountry at this time.