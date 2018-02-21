Alpha dog leads VicPD to arrest suspect

Alpha is one of four German shepherds and three Labradors that make up VicPD’s K9 Unit. Tim Collins/VICTORIA NEWS

VicPD Police Service Dog Alpha lived up to his name this week, as the chocolate-coloured German shepherd assisted officers in detaining a suspect in a downtown break-in Monday.

“Officers attended the 800-block of Fort Street for a break and enter in progress,” Const. Matt Rutherford said in a statement. “With the assistance of the K9 Unit, the suspect was safely taken into custody prior to fleeing.”

In a tweet, VicPD said, “Police arrive and the male decides to hide. PSD Alpha wins the game of hide and seek.”

Earlier this month, three German shepherds were added to the unit, bringing Victoria’s dog squad count to 10.

This was not Alpha’s first rodeo. Shortly before Christmas 2017, the three-year-old dog was instrumental in detaining the driver of a stolen car. The break and enter investigation is still ongoing.

