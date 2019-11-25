A group checks out the Whoville display on a truck trailer at Western Speedway after previous Truck Light Convoy. (Black Press Media file photo)

Annual truck convoy ready to light up the night in Greater Victoria

The 21st annual Truck Light Convoy will roll through communities supporting local food banks

It’s time to rev up your engines, the 21st annual Island Equipment Owner Association’s (IEOA) Truck Light Convoy is on its way.

More than 80 trucks coated in thousands of colourful holiday lights will parade through Greater Victoria for a night of dazzling illuminations, family fun and community fundraising.

The convoy will roll out on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 5:45 p.m. at Ogden Point. From there, the trucks will loop up and around Greater Victoria, accompanied by GPS trackers, before arriving at its final destination at the Western Speedway around 8:30 p.m.

“It’s the best view, in my opinion,” said Wendy Watt, manager of the IEOA, of the finale at Western Speedway. “You can watch from the stands and see all the trucks at once in front of you.”

ALSO READ: Massive holiday light village coming to downtown Victoria

The trucks will park and the public can get a close-up look at the displays while enjoying fun treats including hot dogs and hot chocolate, which can be purchased by donation.

The bedazzled event also acts as a fundraiser for the Mustard Seed Street Church, the Goldstream Food Bank and the Saanich Peninsula Lions Food Bank. Food donations will be accepted throughout the Capital Region before and during the convoy, with various drop off locations. Truck drivers will not be able to accept donations directly, but stations will be established along the route during the event, including at the Oak Bay Village and the Langford Light Up at Veteran’s Memorial Park.

A map shows the route of the upcoming truck convoy (File contribued/ Ieoa.ca)

Online donations for the food banks are also being accepted.

“Every year we just try to collect more than before,” Watt said, noting that in 2018 the Truck Light Convoy collected more than 13,000 pounds of food and $7,000 in cash.

For more information on where and how to donate, please visit ieoa.ca.

Thousands of people came out for the 19th annual Island Equipment Owners Association’s Truck Light Convoy. (Black Press Media file photo)

