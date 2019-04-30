Provincial emergency management organizations will conduct the simultaneous public alerting test across the country, with the B.C. alert sounding at 1:55 p.m. on May 8. (File photo)

Another test run of national emergency alert system set for early May

Radios, TVs and compatible wireless devices will get shrill alert sound on May 8

Canada’s emergency alerting system, that delivers critical and potentially life-saving alerts to Canadians through television, radio and wireless devices, is set for another test run in May.

Some Canadian service providers sent text messages to subscribers this week alerting them that a shrill distinctive tone will sound on their LTE-connected and compatible wireless devices on May 8.

RELATED: New national emergency alert system fails first test

Provincial emergency management organizations will conduct the simultaneous public alerting test across the country, with the B.C. alert sounding at 1:55 p.m., in a bid to make sure the emergency alerts are received by the public so they can take action to stay safe in an emergency.

This test follows two in 2018 that produced mixed results, with some receiving the alert and others not.

RELATED: Alert Ready system to be tested across the country for second time

The Emergency Info B.C. web page has information on how the system will work. It includes a link to the Alert Ready page where people can check to see if their mobile phone is compatible with the system.

Not all mobile devices can receive alerts as device compatibility, software version, phone settings and connection to an LTE network can impact whether the alert is received. Receiving an SMS text message notification of the upcoming test does not guarantee that the phone can receive the emergency alerts.

RELATED: Here's how Canada's national public alert system will work

Alternate formats of the alerts may be issued for the visually and hearing impaired, however, not every alerting authority or device has the capability to produce or receive these formats.

According to the Alert Ready website, wireless service providers will only relay messages issued for threat-to-life situations including wildfires, natural disasters, terrorist attacks and other major threats.

For more information visit alertready.ca.

 

