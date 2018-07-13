Another warning about ‘virtual’ kidnapping in Victoria

Police are warning members of the Chinese community to be cautious of anyone claiming to be with the consulate

Police in Victoria are again warning members of the Chinese community about a “virtual kidnapping” scheme.

This is the second time the VicPD has issued a release to the media about these types of elaborate extortion schemes. In the latest incident, a woman received an automatic telephone call in “unaccented” Mandarin, allegedly from the Chinese embassy.

After a series of prompts about a package waiting at the embassy, the woman was connected to a man who claimed to be an investigator with a specific Chinese authority, who told the woman she had been implicated in a serious crime.

Over the course of several hours she was prompted for personal and financial information under the guise of an ongoing investigation, according to Victoria police, who say the fraudsters went far enough to instruct the woman to Google the authority’s number in order to confirm where he was calling from. Investigators believe the caller had “spoofed”’ the number.

Police say the woman spoke with a friend about the incident and during that conversation became suspicious. The pair then called police and spoke with investigators. Victoria Police say the victim in this case did not lose any money, but her personal information has been compromised.

READ MORE: Police warn community of ‘virtual’ kidnappings

What can you do?

  • If you are contacted by someone claiming to be from the Chinese Consulate, the Chinese Police, or asked to particulate in a similar situation, you are asked to call the Victoria Police at 250-995-7654 or your local police.
  • Speak with students and visitors in your community from mainland China about these extortions and encourage them to contact police if they feel unsafe or are contacted by people claiming to be the Chinese authorities who are asking them to pretend to be the victim of a crime.

Tips for Chinese students and expats

  1. The Chinese Police or government cannot arrest you in Canada.
  2. All policing related contact from the Chinese government will be through local police.
  3. Canadian or Chinese authorities will not ask you to destroy a phone or to take photos or videos of yourself pretending to be the victim of a crime.
  4. If you are contacted by someone claiming to be the Chinese police and they ask you to be of assist and investigation by pretending to be the victim of a crime, call (250) 995-7654 for assistance (even if they tell you not to).
  5. The Victoria Police Department is here to help you. If you feel unsafe or threatened, please call us either by dialing 911 or (250) 995-7654.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
BC SPCA investigate Chilliwack youth blowing smoke in kitten’s face in videos
Next story
CFIA inspects after video shows pigs crammed into B.C. transport truck

Just Posted

Mobile health clinic treats underserved patients where they are in Victoria

Telus Health and Doctors for the World team up to expand idea

Thursday roadblocks in Victoria net three impaired drivers

July impaired total hits 21; multiple others ticketed for having no license, no valid insurance

Premier wades into fishery closure debate

John Horgan questions the federal government’s approach

Rock the Shores transforms West Shore Parks and Recreation

Friday’s headliners include X Ambasassadors and Skiitour

Oak Bay resident wakes with a start as trees crash down

Garry oaks hit house, car, power lines

INSIDE LOOK: Miss BC not just about tiaras and sashes

Black Press Media presents a special documentary on the 2018 Miss BC pageant in Fort Langley

5 things to do this weekend around Victoria

The sounds of summer Rock the Shores returns to the lower fields… Continue reading

CFIA inspects after video shows pigs crammed into B.C. transport truck

The video shows pigs piled on top of one another in a transport truck on a “sweltering” hot day last week

Another warning about ‘virtual’ kidnapping in Victoria

Police are warning members of the Chinese community to be cautious of anyone claiming to be with the consulate

VIDEO: Man captivated by curious humpback whales off B.C. island

Pair of whales are seen in the video swimming near the shores of Heriot Bay

Man takes off with eggs, meat out B.C. family farm’s fridge run on honour system

Honour system fridge dishonoured and now RCMP are on the hunt for suspect

NPD Leader Jagmeet Singh fuels speculation as he visits B.C.

Singh spent Friday in Vancouver, with events in the riding that New Democrat MP Kennedy Stewart left

BC Rowing championships underway this weekend at Elk Lake

Youth heats kicked off the regatta on Friday

BC SPCA investigate Chilliwack youth blowing smoke in kitten’s face in videos

Shared Snapchat videos lead to scathing criticism, even threats on social media

Most Read