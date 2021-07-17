From left: Laurel Circle, Douglas Prentice, Catherine McClarty, Indira Pierson and Priya Pierson rally at the BC Legislature steps on July 17. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)

From left: Laurel Circle, Douglas Prentice, Catherine McClarty, Indira Pierson and Priya Pierson rally at the BC Legislature steps on July 17. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)

Anti-logging demonstrators still a weekend mainstay at the legislature

Protestors say continued pressure on elected officials will help them win

Saturday protests continued at the B.C. Legislature on July 17 with demonstrators once again showing their support for protecting old-growth forests.

“We’re all about climate change and the green revolution, we’re non-violent, and we know that gives us all the more power,” said protester Robert Light.

Light said that he will keep up the pressure on elected officials and that he and many of his fellow protesters don’t plan to back down, with plans to continue rallying well into the fall.

ALSO READ: Pacheedaht Elder politely refuses First Nation’s request to leave Fairy Creek

“We know that we’re building, and I know we’re going to win – in a way we have already won in the moral sense.”

Another protester, Robert Duncan, expressed his disappointment with government parties who say they’re on board with protecting the environment in all ways, but don’t follow through on their word.

“When you say one thing and do the opposite, that’s called corruption, and we’re determined to take our power back,” said Duncan.

Protests against old growth logging remain well underway across many areas of B.C., events that Duncan said represent a critical time in history for the province’s political parties, the NDP in particular, to follow through on their word.

