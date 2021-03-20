RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)

Anti-Semitic posters in Kelowna prompts RCMP investigation

Police said the posters were found along Abbott Street and at Kelowna General Hospital

The Kelowna RCMP is investigating after a number of anti-Semitic posters were found along Abbott Street and Kelowna General Hospital.

On Friday morning (March 19), police said the City of Kelowna reported several posters and decals were found with inappropriate content, many of which showed anti-Semitic content.

The individual who made the initial complaint said she removed a number of the posters, with city employees removing others.

Officers removed a poster at a bus stop in front of the hospital and are now reviewing footage from the area to determine when it was put up.

“The posters have been removed and the investigation is in the early stages. The RCMP Forensic Identification Unit is engaged,” Sgt. Kevin Duggan with Kelowna RCMP said.

“The RCMP is working closely with the City of Kelowna to review video that may help to identify those involved.”

Kelowna mayor Colin Basran issued a statement regarding the incident, saying he was “saddened and disturbed that these kinds of views still exist here and elsewhere”.

“But as a council, we hope our Jewish friends, along with people of all faiths and ethnicities, take some comfort in knowing these events are rare and that these ignorant voices represent a small fringe in contrast to the many thousands in Kelowna who believe inclusion, diversity, and civility,” he said.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to call Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

