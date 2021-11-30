The neutered male has no permanent forms of identification. (BC SPCA Maple Ridge/Special to The News)

The neutered male has no permanent forms of identification. (BC SPCA Maple Ridge/Special to The News)

Are you this dog’s owner? BC SPCA looking out for dog displaced during Abbotsford flooding

The dog was brought from the Chilliwack branch to Maple Ridge due to evacuations

The BC SPCA’s Maple Ridge branch has a boarder brought in after the flooding and evacuations, but came in without any proper identification.

A neutered male has been brought into the branch from the Chilliwack Branch after the recent and anticipated flooding. All animals from the branch were evacuated and brought into the Maple Ridge branch Monday. This particular dog was originally found in the fields on Boundary Road in Abbotsford, and was brought into the Chilliwack branch, but had no form of identification on him.

ALSO READ: SPCA’s Maple Ridge branch takes in 7 evacuated animals from Abbotsford

The Maple Ridge branch is now caring for the dog, but is however looking for its owners and is hoping that a call put out through social media might get the attention of his owners, or someone who knows his.

“Abbotsford and Chilliwack residents, do you know me? This neutered male with no permanent forms of ID was brought to the Chilliwack branch this morning and due to flooding is now being cared for at the Maple Ridge branch. He was found in some fields on Boundary Road in Abbotsford,” read a post from branch manager Krista Shaw.

The post was already shared over 2,500 times at the time of writing this story.

Anyone with information on this dog, or if they are his owners, should reach out to the BC SPCA Maple Ridge branch at 604-463-9511.

ALSO READ: Adopt an animal for half price until Dec. 8 through BC SPCA Maple Ridge branch

Is there more to the story? Email: priyanka.ketkar@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Poor driving prompts Oak Bay police to catch impaired driver
Next story
97% of B.C. public service employees fully vaccinated against COVID following mandate

Just Posted

Mayor Fred Haynes receives congratulations from Saanich’s chief administrative officer Paul Thorkelsson during the 2018 inaugural council following that year’s municipal election. Saanich announced Tuesday it was parting ways with Thorkelsson. (Wolf Depner/News staff)
District of Saanich ‘ends relationship’ with former CAO Paul Thorkelsson

Security video footage still shows a motorist trying to make a left turn onto Dressler Road from Wishart Road. The failed high speed turn left at least two parked vehicles damaged. (Courtesy of Tristan Chamings)
VIDEO: Driver caught on camera crashing into two vehicles in Colwood

Victoria will now provide daytime warming centres for those experiencing homelessness, during extreme weather events this winter. Victoria’s homeless population struggles with the winter weather in this photo taken in January 2020. (Black Press Media file photo)
Daytime warming centres to now open for Victoria homeless during emergency weather events

The Peanuts gang hangs out in Oak Bay’s Welcome Park. (Photo by Tim Roberts)
Christmas classics clash as grinch swipes Peanuts characters from Oak Bay park