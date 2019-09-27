Arrest warrant issued suspect in Langford bank robbery

A warrant for arrest was issued for Christopher Lee Lamoureux. He is charged with one count of robbery. West Shore RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance to locate him. (West Shore RCMP)

An arrest warrant has been issued for a man police believe was involved in a bank robbery in Langford.

On Sept. 23 around 2:10 p.m. the Royal Bank of Canada branch located at the West Shore Town Centre was robbed.

Police said bank employees reported that a man produced a robbery note and left the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash.

“The West Shore RCMP Major Crime Unit is leading the investigation into the robbery,” said Sgt. Chris Boucher of the West Shore RCMP Major Crime Unit in a news release.

Boucher said investigators have evidence identifying the suspect and also recovered a 2006 Chevrolet Optra which is the man’s vehicle.

“Anyone with dash camera footage in the area of RBC near the time of the robbery is asked to contact the police,” Boucher said.

On Sept. 27, a warrant for arrest was issued at the Western Communities Provincial Court for Christopher Lee Lamoureux. He is charged with one count of robbery.

West Shore RCMP are asking the public for help to locate Lamoureux. He is described as a 40-year-old, Caucasian man from New Westminster, who stands five feet 11 inches, weighs 180 pounds and has brown/grey hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Lamoureux is asked to contact West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

