A pickup truck and two unmarked RCMP vehicles were involved in a collision this morning in Yellow Point. CHRIS BUSH/The News Bulletin (Chris Bush/Nanaimo News Bulletin)

Arrests made after truck crashes into unmarked police cars in Nanaimo

Two men facing numerous charges after allegedly fleeing scene on the mid-island

An RCMP operation near Nanaimo Wednesday morning resulted in a collision between a pickup truck and two unmarked police vehicles.

The incident happened April 25 on Roberts Road close to the Yellow Point Road intersection shortly before 8:30 a.m., after Nanaimo RCMP plain-clothes officers tracked a stolen vehicle to the area.

As police approached, the driver of the stolen truck allegedly drove the vehicle into the front of one police car and then hit a second unmarked police car head-on driving the truck up onto the hood of car.

Two men fled the scene.

“The officer who was in the car suffered whiplash and was taken to hospital,” said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman. “Two males ran off. They were apprehended with the help of Police Dog Services and are now in custody and will be facing numerous charges.”

A second officer involved in the initial collision was also taken to hospital. Police at the scene said none of the officers involved suffered serious injuries.

Additional police, North Cedar Fire Department, and B.C. Ambulance Service all attended the scene and vehicles required towing.


