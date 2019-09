The salmon mosaic appears on a local planter near the bandshell in Beacon Park

This mosaic appeared suddenly on a public planter in Sidney. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

Who created it?

That is the question that remains unsolved after Chris Wallace, a gardener with the Town of Sidney, discovered a mosaic of a salmon on a public planter last week. The planter itself stands near the bandshell in Beacon Park overlooking the ocean.

Wallace was working in the area when the piece of art appeared suddenly.

