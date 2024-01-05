Ascot Resources, WorkBC hope to scoop up laid-off Island miners

Hiring events set for Campbell River; base for recently-closed Myra Falls Mine

WorkBC Centre-North Island will be hosting two hiring events for workers in the mining industry on Jan. 11 and 12 in Campbell River.

The company hiring is Ascot Resources, a Canadian mineral development company, and looking for employees for positions on the surface level, as well as underground roles. Potential employees will have a fly-in/fly-out option.

“We need to fill many positions prior to the start of the operations, and we thought Campbell River would be a good location to host a job fair due to many people being laid off at Myra Falls due to the mine closure,” said Kristina Howe, community relations and communications for Ascot Resources.

Ascot Resources is hiring for their Premier Gold Project at the Silver Coin, Big Missouri and Premier site outside of Stewart, B.C. (roughly 1,479 kilometres north of Vancouver). The project is set to start this year.

According to Colleen Wilson, marketing and content development for WorkBC, the hiring events are hoping to reach as many people affected by the Myra Falls layoffs as possible.

The Jan 11. event will be from 3 to 6 p.m. As for Jan. 12, it will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The venue for both will be 920 Alder Street and pre-registration is required. Attendance can also be virtual.

To register, applicants will need to call 250-286-3441 or 1-866-286-6788. They will need provide their name and contact information, including an email address, so WorkBC can send a Zoom link for those attending virtually.