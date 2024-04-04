Audi, Porsche drivers clocked going 200km/hr near Chilliwack

BC Highway Patrol says 2 drivers ticketed on Highway 1, vehicles impounded for 7 days

A pair of high-end sports cars were caught speeding on Highway 1 and impounded near Chilliwack.

BC Highway Patrol said that officers impounded a blue Audi and a rented black Porsche at about 3 p.m. on Saturday (March 30) for racing at speeds that were more than double the speed limit, on Highway 1 near Popkum Road.

Officers clocked the vehicles at just over 200 km/hr in the 100 km/hr zone.

”Both drivers received violation tickets for excessive speed and both were left without their impounded vehicles for seven days,” said Cpl. Melissa Jongema, media spokesperson for BC Highway Patrol.

That same day, highway patrol officers removed another couple of high-risk drivers off the road.

Officers served an impaired driver with a three-day immediate driving prohibition and impounded their vehicle for three days. The other driver was caught driving while prohibited.

Officers served the driver with a court date and impounded their vehicle for seven days. The officers served over 90 violation tickets for a variety of traffic offences throughout the day.

“Our BC South Coast Highway Patrol officers worked hard to keep drivers safe this past weekend and they may have prevented some traffic fatalities by taking these four high-risk drivers off the road,” Jongema said.