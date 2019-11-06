AVI health open house is all about education and healing

Naloxone training, guest speakers, refreshments all on the agenda Nov. 22

Rick Stiebel

News Staff

An organization with a selfless dedication to helping marks its second anniversary on the West Shore with an open house on Friday.

AVI (formerly AIDS Vancouver Island) Health Centre’s focus is on harm reduction and provides low barrier, free treatment and support for people struggling with opiate addiction, sexually transmitted infection testing, one-minute HIV point of care screening tests, peer support, educational information and other initiatives.

The open house takes place Friday, Nov. 22 at #111-2787 Jacklin Rd. in Langford.

There will be a Naloxone training session, with kits provided, from 11 a.m. to noon, followed by territory acknowledgments, special guest speakers, First Nations Elders and drummers from 12:15 to 1 p.m.

Dr. Randal Mason, medical director of Westshore AVI Health Centre, will make a presentation, Understanding and Treating Opiate Use Disorder, from 1:15 to 2 p.m. Acknowledging World AIDS Day and Aboriginal AIDS Awareness Week, an HIV update and remembrance ceremony are scheduled from 2: 15 to 3 p.m.

Everyone is welcome and there will be cake and refreshments as well, said Hermione Jefferis manager of community health for the West Shore and Victoria AVI Health Centre locations. AVI has been helping people through difficult circumstances at four locations on Vancouver Island for the past 32 years.

The organization is holding its annual general meeting on Thursday, Nov. 14 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Ambrosia Centre at 638 Fisgard St. For more information, visit avi.org.

