Avoid all non-essential travel during snowstorm, Victoria police plead

Police are asking Greater Victoria residents to avoid non-essential travel as snow continues to fall Feb. 13. (Courtesy of Saanich Police Department)

A thick layer of snow has blanketed the city and Victoria police are asking people to stay home if possible.

With approximately 15 centimetres of snow already on the ground and 10 to 15 more expected by the end of Saturday, police say all non-essential travel should be avoided.

VicPD said they have responded to multiple vehicle collisions, but no major injuries have been reported.

It’s a snowstorm but our crews are ready to respond! The roads are treacherous despite the hard work of all @saanich crews. So please avoid travel.

Touch base with family and neighbours to make sure they are OK.

We are here for you 🚒🚑🚓@SaanichPolice @BC_EHS pic.twitter.com/uxrePP0p12 — Saanich Fire (@SaanichFire) February 13, 2021

Shortly after midnight, Saanich police tweeted they were seeing many drivers choosing to “play” in the snow. One driver was stopped for doing donuts in a parking lot and was found with open liquor and multiple passengers in their vehicle.

“We cannot understate how disappointing this is,” police tweeted.

Drive BC has also issued a “major” travel advisory for Highway 1 in both directions between Duncan and Victoria, citing low visibility and compact snow.

According to BC Ferries, sailings between Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland were running as normal on Saturday morning despite the weather.

“We anticipate some minor delays due to snow, however, no cancellations at this time,” said a BC Ferries spokesperson on Twitter early Saturday.

Any changes or service notices will be posted to bcferries.com.

