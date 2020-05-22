Drive-in movie theatre in Aldergrove, B.C. (Black Press Media photos)

COVID-19: B.C. puts cap on number of vehicles at outdoor drive-in events

New ban on vehicles at events comes as B.C. records 18 more cases of COVID-19 and three deaths

B.C. has recorded 18 new COVID-19 cases, as well as three more deaths all within the Fraser Health region.

In a joint statement released on Friday (May 22), Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry offered their condolences to the families of the three individuals.

The new cases bring the total to 2,507 test-positive cases confirmed since January. Of those, 2,042 have fully recovered, meaning there are 310 active cases.

Forty-one people are in hospital due to the novel coronavirus, eight of whom are in intensive care.

The new cases come as B.C. nears the end of its first week in Phase Two of its Restart Plan. The province also announced an amendment to its ban on gatherings larger than 50 people to include vehicles at outdoor drive-in events.

That means that no more than 50 vehicles will be allowed to convene at an event. A restriction on sales of refreshments at these events has also been placed.

“Anyone attending these events must stay in their cars unless they have to go to washrooms, which must be serviced with running water for proper hand hygiene,” the statement reads.

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Overdose prevention services not meeting needs of inhalant drug users: Campbell River advocate
Next story
Artistic, economic hub proposed for Colwood Park and Ride site

Just Posted

VIDEO: Video of demolition ‘close call’ doesn’t show the whole story, says developer

Pedestrian walked on street next to closed sidewalk

Greater Victoria schools to reopen with one-way hallways, rotating class schedules

Most students will have rotating schedules for June 1 return

Oak Bay resident stumbles upon eagle hunting seal, grabs camera just in time

The eagle did ‘a perfect butterfly stroke to shore’ with its prey, photographer says

Victoria man arrested in suspected weapons smuggling incident in Sooke

West Shore police service dog Erik tracked down suspect in bush

Artistic, economic hub proposed for Colwood Park and Ride site

Juan de Fuca Performing Arts Society to make proposal at June 8 committee meeting

COVID-19: B.C. puts cap on number of vehicles at outdoor drive-in events

New ban on vehicles at events comes as B.C. records 18 more cases of COVID-19 and three deaths

Island family makes music video to show appreciation for community

Sheila Richards, 77 is the star of new music video celebrating community kindness

Thief spends two hours stealing children’s shoes through mail slot

Incident happened last week at Nanaimo Unique Kids Organization’s centre on Needham Street

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in ways that would have… Continue reading

Overdose prevention services not meeting needs of inhalant drug users: Campbell River advocate

Campbell River’s low OPS utilization numbers will continue unless inhalation services are provided said outgoing OPS provider

NAFTA panel upholds U.S. softwood lumber ‘injury’ complaint

Other rulings still to come, B.C. forest industry group says

PHOTOS: Hopeful service dogs get picked up by B.C. trainers drive-thru style

PADS trains all kinds of assistance dogs people living with disabilities and groups

City of Kamloops to remove ‘COVID is a lie’ posters from power poles

The signs state: “WAKE UP BC!! COVID-19 IS A LIE. “WE LOVE YOU”

GUEST COLUMN: B.C. COVID-19 survey brings answers closer

275,000 responses so far, broader health information helps

Most Read