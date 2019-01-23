B.C. animal killer Kayla Bourque guilty of breaching conditions

A high-risk violent offender with a history of causing injury or suffering to animals pleaded guilty to breaching court-ordered conditions in Vancouver Provincial Court Tuesday (Jan. 22).

Kayla Bourque is expected to be sentenced on Feb. 8.

On Jan. 11, 2019 BC Prosecution Service spokesman Dan McLaughlin told the Now-Leader Bourque was alleged to have breached a condition that required her not to possess pornography of any kind, between Sept. 17 and Nov. 23, 2017, at or near New Westminster.

McLaughlin said she was also alleged to have breached a bail term restricting her from accessing devices with internet capability, between Aug. 23 and Sept. 18, 2018, at or near New Westminster.

BC Corrections says Bourque “has been convicted of causing unnecessary pain, suffering or injury to animals, willfully and without lawful excuse killing animals and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.”

She relocated to Surrey from New Westminster last June, prompting an advisory to residents.

When Bourque relocated to Surrey last summer, BC Corrections said Bourque was to be highly monitored by authorities and had 43 court-ordered conditions, including that she’s not to be outside of residence between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., except for the purpose of obtaining emergency medical treatment and except with the prior written permission of a probation officer.

Her conditions also stipulated she must not contact or associate with anyone under the age of 18 and not attend any public school, parks, playground, swimming pools or areas adjacent to swimming pools. She was also not to have access to, possession, control or ownership of any device capable of accessing the internet.

She was also prohibited from owning, having custody, or control of, or residing in any premises where animals or birds are present.



