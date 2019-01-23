Kayla Bourque. (BC Corrections photo)

Court

B.C. animal killer Kayla Bourque guilty of breaching conditions

Bourque is expected to be sentenced on Feb. 8

A high-risk violent offender with a history of causing injury or suffering to animals pleaded guilty to breaching court-ordered conditions in Vancouver Provincial Court Tuesday (Jan. 22).

Kayla Bourque is expected to be sentenced on Feb. 8.

On Jan. 11, 2019 BC Prosecution Service spokesman Dan McLaughlin told the Now-Leader Bourque was alleged to have breached a condition that required her not to possess pornography of any kind, between Sept. 17 and Nov. 23, 2017, at or near New Westminster.

McLaughlin said she was also alleged to have breached a bail term restricting her from accessing devices with internet capability, between Aug. 23 and Sept. 18, 2018, at or near New Westminster.

See more: Advisory issued over animal killer’s planned relocation to Surrey (June 29, 2018)

BC Corrections says Bourque “has been convicted of causing unnecessary pain, suffering or injury to animals, willfully and without lawful excuse killing animals and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.”

She relocated to Surrey from New Westminster last June, prompting an advisory to residents.

When Bourque relocated to Surrey last summer, BC Corrections said Bourque was to be highly monitored by authorities and had 43 court-ordered conditions, including that she’s not to be outside of residence between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., except for the purpose of obtaining emergency medical treatment and except with the prior written permission of a probation officer.

Her conditions also stipulated she must not contact or associate with anyone under the age of 18 and not attend any public school, parks, playground, swimming pools or areas adjacent to swimming pools. She was also not to have access to, possession, control or ownership of any device capable of accessing the internet.

She was also prohibited from owning, having custody, or control of, or residing in any premises where animals or birds are present.


amy.reid@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Amy on Twitter

Previous story
Men allegedly tied to Red Scorpions gang arrested in B.C. drug busts
Next story
Heavy rain causes wastewater overflow at Victoria beaches

Just Posted

VicPD asks Esquimalt for $60,000 to hire more staff

Hires would include Esquimalt Division traffic officer, cyber-crimes co-ordinator

Alt Pride calls for zero police presence at Victoria Pride Parade

Says VPS can’t have good relationships with vulnerable communities if police participate

One year anniversary of tsunami warning in Victoria: what’s changed?

More alert systems tested, put in place since Jan. 23 scare

Weaver calls for Assistant Deputy Speaker to step aside

B.C. Green Party leader alleges whistleblower was fired after looking into the Liberal MLA’s expenses

Bear Mountain rezoned for spec tax exemption, province says no

Despite Langford mayor Stew Young getting Bear Mountain rezoned as a resort community, province says municipalities can’t pick and choose areas that won’t pay tax

WATCH: Midnight mall break-in targets cash in donation bin

Thieves break-and-enter Tillicum shopping mall at 2 a.m.

Drop in fixed mortgage rates a ‘welcome cooling period’: real estate agent

Major banks dropped their rates this week

POLL: Do you support a speculation tax on vacant homes in Greater Victoria?

Homeowners have begun to receive letters asking if they should be exempt… Continue reading

LETTER: Seniors home care, day programs expanding, Adrian Dix says

B.C. health minister responds to latest Seniors Advocate report

B.C. woman wins Instagram celebrity’s boob job contest

‘Kirill was here’ held a contest for women to win a boob job and a trip to Miami

Man pulls over to help injured owl, gets hit by SUV

Chase RCMP say owl flew away while they were on scene

End ‘exploitative’ parking fees at B.C. hospitals, group says

HospitalPayParking.ca is criticizing a new contract between health authorities and Impark

New food guide addresses ‘elephant’ in the room – alcohol

Experts welcomed the tougher stance on an issue they say demands a co-ordinated strategy

Cannabis sales up 25% in November as overall retail sales fall 0.9%

Cannabis store sales totalled $54 million in the first full month of legal recreational pot sales

Most Read