B.C. announces 71 new ‘affordable,’ supportive housing units open in Victoria

An affordable and supportive housing facility at 210 Gorge Rd. has opened in Victoria. (Courtesy of Victoria Cool Aid Society)

The province on Friday announced 72 new “affordable” rental spaces have opened in Victoria’s Burnside Gorge neighbourhood.

The five-storey, wood-framed site at 210 Gorge Rd. will have 51 affordable and 21 supportive units, and will be operated by Victoria Cool Aid Society.

The mixed-income approach aims to create a community of working singles, couples with low incomes, seniors, adults and families needing affordable or supportive housing. The building includes ground-level amenity space, a lounge, an office and a Cool-Aid-operated social enterprise coffee shop.

The site’s units range from studios to two-bedroom homes and eligible residents must meet income requirements set by BC Housing. Someone would need to make between $38,000 and $50,000 to be eligible for eight studios priced at $950/month, while 14 other studios are tied to those between $48,000 and $82,000.

The development received $9 million from the Regional Housing First Program, an equal partnership agreement between the federal and provincial governments.

The City of Victoria’s housing reserve fund and the Capital Regional District housing trust fund each gave $600,000 to the project, while the Cool Aid Society contributed $450,000.

“We are already seeing the positive impact of this unique project,” Kathy Stinson, the society’s CEO said in a news release.

“Families, single people, seniors and people who need supports are getting to know one another, which is having the desired effect of helping to reduce the stigma around homelessness and creating a sense of community for everyone who lives there.”

“We are facing a housing crisis in B.C., and we’re taking action to build the homes people need,” said Ravi Kahlon, B.C.’s housing minister.

READ: Saanich council postpones deliberation on contentious Swan Lake development

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@vicnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Victoria