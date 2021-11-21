A sign noting a limit of 30 litres of gas for non-essential vehicles is shown at a gas station in Maple Ridge, B.C., on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

A sign noting a limit of 30 litres of gas for non-essential vehicles is shown at a gas station in Maple Ridge, B.C., on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

B.C. border town residents can go to U.S. for essential supplies, return without PRC test

Essential reasons include necessary gas, food, not vacations, minister says

Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair announced Sunday (Nov. 21) that British Columbians from border communities can go to the U.S. for essential reasons and return without a PCR test.

Blair said that essential reasons include gas and food, due to gas rationing implemented by the B.C. government. Some gas stations have seen lineups around the block while others have run out, leading the province to implement a limit of 30 litres per visit.

Some highways in B.C., such as the Coquihalla and Hwy. 8, remain shut due to landslides and washouts while others such as sections of Hwy. 1, 3, 7 and 99 remain open to essential traffic only.

Blair said that the Canada Border Services Agency has been working with U.S. Customs and Border Protection but that British Columbians going down south for essential reasons will still require a passport or other travel documents.

He said that visiting family, checking on U.S. properties or a vacation are not essential reasons.

READ MORE: Travellers stuck from returning home can cross U.S. border without PCR COVID test

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Floods 2021BC FloodBreaking News

Previous story
Saanich councillors re-elected to head up CRD board

Just Posted

A Cowichan player matches an Oak Bay player during the Island AAA field hockey final Nov. 1 at the Cowichan Sportsplex. (Kevin Rothbauer/Black Press Media)
Oak Bay High takes B.C. field hockey title 3 straight in best-of-5 shootout

A rendering for a proposed six-storey, 105-unit apartment building that would replace five properties in Esquimalt’s West Bay neighbourhood. (Photo courtesy of Wexford Developments)
105-unit apartment proposal for Esquimalt’s West Bay survives public hearing

Poinsettias for Patients campaign coordinator Val Smith and Shreesha Ramandev, 12, celebrate her sales that will help fund a waiting room for youth at Victoria General Hospital. (Courtesy Victoria General Hospital Auxiliary)
Oak Bay student champions poinsettia fundraiser for kids facing health crises at Victoria hospital

The Good Food Network’s annual gathering, set for Nov. 26 andf 27, allows the community to find solutions to food insecurity in Greater Victoria. (Photo courtesy of Capital Region Food and Agriculture Initiatives Roundtable)
Food insecurity in Greater Victoria central theme of Good Food Gathering