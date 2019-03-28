(Now-Leader file photo)

B.C. boys, ages 15 and 16, hurt after SUV hits tree and catches fire

Police suspect speed was factor in early morning crash that left driver clinging to life

A 15-year-old boy is clinging to life after the BMW he was driving smashed into a tree and caught fire in Surrey.

A 16-year-old boy was also hurt in the single-vehicle crash Thursday at about 4:15 a.m. near 32 Avenue and 137A Street.

RCMP say witnesses pulled the teenagers from the SUV before it caught fire.

Both were taken to hospital. The driver suffered life-threatening injuries, while the passenger had minor injuries.

READ ALSO: Two boys charged after Surrey highway shooting

Police believe speed may have been a contributing factor. Investigators are asking to speak with witnesses who saw the BMW driving before the collision or who have dash-cam video.

In B.C., you have to be 16 years old before you can get your “L” licence. Under the province’s graduated licensing program, drivers with an “L” must drive with a qualified supervisor aged 25 or older and can’t drive between midnight at 5 a.m.


beau.simpson@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. extends winter tire rules till April 30 amid spring snowfall worries
Next story
Two Victoria cannabis dispensaries get municipal approval, three stuck on technicalities

Just Posted

Conservation and police officers are tracking cougar in Saanich

Residents urged to call police, keep children and pets inside

Victoria Royals’ McDonald suspended after striking Kamloops player, trainer with stick

WHL announced indefinite suspension following incident at Kamloops Blazers’ rink

Saanich police arrest man after finding a loaded weapon in motorhome

Police pulled over the vehicle early Wednesday morning

Sooke group applies to sponsor a second refugee family

Sudanese family has escaped from genocide at home

Hannah Day airlifted to hospital with brain tumours

Family seeks community support so they can stay by her side at BC Children’s Hospital

VIDEO: Pacific FC mascot hopefuls bring the heat at tryouts

Team looking for mascot ahead of inaugural season

POLL: Do you still have a landline telephone?

With smart phones becoming an indispensable part of modern-day life, more and… Continue reading

Greater Victoria Wanted List for the week of March 26

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

UK leader Theresa May makes final push on EU divorce deal

The EU has said the prime minister must secure approval for her deal by 11 p.m. U.K. time

‘I’ll miss you all’: Facebook message posted moments before fatal Surrey crash

Neighbours report seeing police at nearby home in days before mother and sons found dead in wreck

Province to review $40K annual grant for society linked to anti-vaccine claims

B.C. ministry confirms funding is under review for the Health Action Network Society

B.C. boys, ages 15 and 16, hurt after SUV hits tree and catches fire

Police suspect speed was factor in early morning crash that left driver clinging to life

Supreme Court stresses jail should be ‘the exception’ for people awaiting trial

The case started due to Corey Lee James Myers, who was arrested on firearms charges in B.C. three years ago

B.C. human rights tribunal rules anti-transgender poster campaign discriminatory

The posters called Morgane Oger a ‘biological male who has renamed himself’

Most Read