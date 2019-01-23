Kamloops this Week

B.C. cop who assaulted homeless man may avoid criminal record

Kamloops RCMP Const. Todd Henderson was charged with one count of assault causing bodily harm

  • Jan. 23, 2019 8:43 a.m.
  • News

-Kamloops this Week

A Kamloops police officer who admitted to assaulting a homeless man while arresting him in 2017 will not have a criminal record if he stays out of trouble for 12 months, a judge has ruled.

RCMP Const. Todd Henderson was charged with one count of assault causing bodily harm following an incident in Sahali on Aug. 25, 2017. He pleaded guilty in December to the lesser included charge of assault and was sentenced on Tuesday.

Court heard Henderson was one of three Mounties who responded to an altercation between a homeless man and a bylaw officer in Sahali on Aug. 25, 2017.

READ MORE: Police discover no shots fired in Kamloops

The bylaw officer was attempting to take a photo of the homeless man for records purposes.

When the man refused to stand for the photo, court heard, Henderson grabbed him by the neck and lifted him to his feet.

Henderson held the homeless man still while the photo was taken, then delivered two “knee strikes” to the man.

Henderson then pushed the man’s head into the side of his police truck while loading him into the vehicle.

READ MORE: Man sentenced for role in Kamloops’ largest meth lab

Kamloops provincial court Judge Roy Dickey granted Henderson a conditional discharge and placed him on a one-year term of probation, meaning he will have no criminal record if he completes the term without incident.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Four B.C. students sent to hospital after school bus crash
Next story
B.C. dairy farmers say milk cup is half full in new Canada Food Guide

Just Posted

One year anniversary of tsunami warning in Victoria: what’s changed?

More alert systems tested, put in place since Jan. 23 scare

Bear Mountain rezoned for spec tax exemption, province says no

Despite Langford mayor Stew Young getting Bear Mountain rezoned as a resort community, province says municipalities can’t pick and choose areas that won’t pay tax

Legend of Victoria dog ‘Cody’ lives on with successful pet drive

Charmaine’s furniture store collecting donations for Victoria Pet Food Bank

Heavy rain causes wasterwater overflow at Victoria beaches

Public notices being posted at beaches in Oak Bay and Saanich

Added webcams give drivers more views of Malahat and highway to Sooke

Five new DriveBC webcams installed in high traffic locations on Vancouver Island

Royals test unbeaten streak on Hockey for Hospitals night

Marty and the Victoria Royals host Hockey for Hospitals night on Feb. 2

VIDEO: Soon-to-be-extinct caribou moved to B.C. interior

The three caribou are being held in pens north of Revelstoke

POLL: Do you support a speculation tax on vacant homes in Greater Victoria?

Homeowners have begun to receive letters asking if they should be exempt… Continue reading

Man pulls over to help injured owl, gets hit by SUV

Chase RCMP say owl flew away while they were on scene

B.C. cop who assaulted homeless man may avoid criminal record

Kamloops RCMP Const. Todd Henderson was charged with one count of assault causing bodily harm

Tall trees rerouting and cancelling flights to Comox

Transport Canada steps in due to trees intruding into the obstacle safety margin at YQQ

National rowing centre may lead to solutions to Duncan-area lake’s algae problem

Officials hope national focus could lead to resources to deal with issue plaguing Quamichan Lake

Four B.C. students sent to hospital after school bus crash

Mission RCMP say hospitalization a precaution, 14 students were on board

B.C. dairy farmers say milk cup is half full in new Canada Food Guide

Despite what seems like a demotion, B.C. Dairy Association insists its inclusion is still integral

Most Read