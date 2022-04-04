Livestock farmers are experiencing a shortage of veterinary care in B.C. (North Thompson Star-Journal photo)

Livestock farmers are experiencing a shortage of veterinary care in B.C. (North Thompson Star-Journal photo)

B.C. doubles subsidized training seats for veterinarian training

Global shortage of vets, training costs $68,000 a year

The B.C. government is doubling the number of subsidized training places at a Saskatchewan veterinarian college to help reduce the shortage of veterinarians in the province.

B.C.’s 20 subsidized seats at the Western College of Veterinary Medicine in Saskatoon are being increased to 40 seats, with $10.68 million dedicated in the current budget, Advanced Education Minister Anne Kang announced Monday.

In late February, B.C. Liberal agriculture critic Ian Paton told the legislature about a petition started by an Oliver resident whose daughter is attending Western College of Veterinary Medicine. Those who don’t qualify for one of 20 subsidized seats are paying $68,000 a year to study there, and the government is relying on recruitment from outside Canada as the ministry predicts need for 500 veterinarians by 2024, Paton said.

“The veterinarian shortage is actually a global challenge, and other countries do not want to lose their vets,” he said.

The Canadian Veterinary Medical Association has been working on the shortage since a workforce research study in 2020. This year it called on the federal government to change immigration requirements for foreign veterinarians and veterinary technicians to help clinics find staff.

RELATED: Animals at risk at B.C. falls behind in vet education

RELATED: Pandemic pet boom puts pressure on veterinarians

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureBC politics

Previous story
The Peach is no more: Penticton awards lease of the iconic stand to Alberta company

Just Posted

A woman was sexually assaulted while running on the Colquitz River Trail March 27. (Black Press Media file photo)
Saanich police looking for suspect in Colquitz River Trail sexual assault

Winds with gusts up to 90 km/h are expected April 4, easing the next morning. (Black Press Media file photo)
Winds gusting to 90 km/h to cause stormy seas, skies in Greater Victoria

Members of the Saanich Fire Department stand with the first truck in 1919. (Courtesy District of Saanich archives)
Saanich archives offers virtual history lessons on significant areas

Council renewed the leases for the Satellite Fish Market operating out of the blue building on the northern side of the wharf and Pier Bistro Restaurant operating on the southern end. This decision means that the current status of wharf won’t change until after 2025. (Black Press Media file photo)
Sidney renews leases for Beacon Wharf businesses while raising their rates