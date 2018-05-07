Joshua M. Ferguson, who identifies as neither a man nor a woman and uses the gender-neutral pronoun “they,” returned home from a trip abroad to find the birth certificate in the mail last week. (Canadian Press)

B.C. filmmaker receives non-binary birth certificate

Gender-neutral birth certificates are currently available in Newfoundland and Labrador and in the Northwest Territories

An B.C. filmmaker has been issued a non-binary birth certificate after a year-long legal battle with the provincial government and says receiving the document marks a victory for the non-binary and transgender community.

Joshua M. Ferguson, who identifies as neither a man nor a woman and uses the gender-neutral pronoun “they,” returned home from a trip abroad to find the birth certificate in the mail last week.

“I’m feeling good to finally have my birth certificate that correctly displays who I am,” the 35-year-old said over the phone from their home in Vancouver.

“This moment not only reaffirms who we are, and our protection under the law in Ontario and in Canada, but it’s a relief because we are counted. That’s quite an incredible feeling, because it makes it clear that we exist.”

Ferguson, who was born in Brantford, Ont., applied to a Toronto branch of Service Ontario to change the sex designation on their birth registration to non-binary in May of 2017. When the case was delayed, Ferguson filed a human rights complaint, which eventually prompted a policy change.

People can now choose between “M” for male, “F” for female and “X” for non-binary. They can also opt not to display a sex designation on the birth certificate at all.

Gender-neutral birth certificates are currently also available in Newfoundland and Labrador and in the Northwest Territories, and Ferguson hopes more provinces will follow suit.

“I hope that this inspires other provinces and encourages this kind of legislation to happen across the country,” Ferguson said.

Last August, the federal government announced a plan to start offering a gender-neutral option on passports.

Ontario previously offered non-binary options for drivers’ licenses and health cards, but not birth certificates. The change is significant, said Ferguson, calling birth certificates “the most vital form of ID for personhood.”

Service Ontario said the new policy on birth certificates is in line with the province’s goal to “recognize and respect all transgender and non-binary people in Ontario, and give all Ontarians access to identification that matches their gender identity.”

Recognition of that kind has both practical and symbolic benefits for transgender people, Ferguson said.

“The ability to change your identification (…) makes a big difference, and can decrease the social isolation, anxiety, depression,” they said.

“My family is very proud of me and it means a lot to me to have a supportive family,” Ferguson added. “They see the change in me, just over the last tiny bit of time that I’ve had this birth certificate.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘It’s not on’ distracted driver defence fails to sway B.C. judge
Next story
B.C. Indigenous leaders head to Texas to urge investors to drop pipeline project

Just Posted

Cougar caught in yard of Gordon Head home

Bloodhounds called in to track cougar

Viking Air plans to hire 200 to launch water bomber program

50 new hires at Viking Air’s North Saanich base, the rest in Calgary

Leaf Rapids brings country roots to Oak Bay stage

Elli Hart opens for Leaf Rapids at Upstairs Lounge Friday

New Camosun centre promises to treat nursing shortage

46,000. That is the estimated number of job openings across British Columbia… Continue reading

Foodie fare returns to Oak Bay Avenue

The Oak Bay Village Spring Nosh is May 12 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Modernize and reform RCMP’s culture, Trudeau government tells new top Mountie

Modernize and reform RCMP’s culture, Trudeau government tells new top Mountie

Another human foot washes up off Vancouver Island

RCMP and B.C. Coroners Service investigating after discovery on Gabriola Island

Saanich crews clean up chemical spill on Camosun College

A chemical spill forced the evacuation of a provincial building on the… Continue reading

B.C. Olympian Georgia Simmerling retires from ski cross

She will continue cycling after helping Canada win Olympic bronze in team pursuit in 2016

B.C. filmmaker receives non-binary birth certificate

Gender-neutral birth certificates are currently available in Newfoundland and Labrador and in the Northwest Territories

New national emergency alert system fails first test

It’s expected to roll out in British Columbia and Alberta on Wednesday

Southern B.C. flooding victims asked to check in safe on Facebook

The Safety Check Facebook feature activated for many in southern B.C.

No municipal break for B.C. health care payroll tax

Non-profits, school districts, universities still being considered, Carole James says

VIDEO: Whistler skier narrowly avoids mama bear and cubs

Jamie Stein didn’t realize he was skiing right between the family

Most Read