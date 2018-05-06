Health Minister Adrian Dix and Vancouver-False Creek MLA Sam Sullivan cheer on the annual Investors Group Walk for Alzheimer’s in Vancouver on Sunday. (Katya Slepian/Black Press)

B.C. gives $2.7M boost to Alzheimer’s funding

Money will go towards First Link, which connects patients to services

Patients struggling with Alzheimer’s in B.C. got a boost on Sunday as the province announced $2.7 million in additional funding for the Alzheimer Society of B.C.’s First Link service.

“First Link is a crucial program in B.C…. that links people who are dealing with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia with services,” said Health Minister Adrian Dix after making the announcement at Creekside Community Recreation Centre in Vancouver Sunday.

The announcement coincided with the annual Investors Group Walk for Alzheimer’s, which last year raised around $750,000.

First Link is the first line of support for recently diagnosed patients and currently serves more than 14,500 in B.C.

“When the diagnosis happens, it’s a really difficult moment,” said Dix.

Across B.C., more than 66,000 people struggle with Alzheimer’s and dementia and nearly 5,000 of them are under the age of 65.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Police take man armed with knife into custody, in Esquimalt
Next story
Esquimalt council to look at new cannabis bylaw

Just Posted

Esquimalt council to look at new cannabis bylaw

May 7 meeting also addresses tax increase, fiber optics infrastructure

Police take man armed with knife into custody, in Esquimalt

IMCRT, Esquimalt Division Patrol took suspect into custody without incident

Stars on Ice glides into Victoria

Reigning women’s World Champion Kaetlyn Osmond tells us what this year’s tour has in store

Official opening for North Saanich’s Jubilee Park

District, sponsors to be on hand for May 10 event

Royal Oak Burial Park giving out free carnations for Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day visitors to Royal Oak Burial Park will be presented with… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C. man reminds others to lock up garbage after bear gets curious

A Vancouver Island man captures video of garbage-raiding bear on his driveway

Blue Jays beat Rays 2-1 on Colome’s wild pitch in 9th

Blue Jays take on Seattle Tuesday night

B.C. gives $2.7M boost to Alzheimer’s funding

Money will go towards First Link, which connects patients to services

Churchyard tour visits final resting place of Victoria pioneers

Public can tour historic St. Luke’s Churchyard on May 12

B.C. VIEWS: Waiting for a secret referendum

John Horgan admits the fix is in on proportional representation

B.C. farmers’ market coupon program to get $750,000 boost

Enrolled families will get an extra $100 per summer

Family of Humboldt Broncos player says GoFundMe should be split evenly

Officials with the team have said they will establish an advisory committee

Donation boosts funding for Nigel House project

The Broadmead Care Society has received a $25,000 donation from 100+ Women… Continue reading

Art in the Vineyard searching for forgotten treasures

Art in the Vineyard seeks donations of previously loved treasures for June 23 event

Most Read