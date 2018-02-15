Kevin Kim, a grade 12 Walnut Grove Secondary student, is at the winter Olympics in Pyeongchange working for Proctor & Gamble to interview and film Korean athletes. Submitted photo

B.C. high school student sent on assignment at Winter Olympics

Langley’s Kevin Kim has been hired to create promotional video with athletes in PyeongChang

Kevin Kim, a senior student at Langley’s Walnut Grove Secondary School, is off to the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics on assignment by Proctor & Gamble.

This opportunity will have the Grade 12 student interviewing and photographing Korean athletes, while also filming P&G sponsored events.

Kevin left Feb. 15 and the Times had a chance to interview him while he waited at Vancouver Airport for his flight to South Korea.

Kevin will spend 12 days interviewing athletes and being on site documenting the Games to create promotional videos for Proctor & Gamble.

“I’m really excited. I think I’m most looking forward to meeting the athletes and interviewing them,” said Kevin. “This is a great start to my career in film and photography.”

Besides having won multiple film contests and awards, having an exceptional eye for graphic design and even running a wedding videography side business, he now can add Olympic photographer/videographer to his resume.

Kevin’s video production teacher Ryan Radford said he wasn’t surprised his student was chosen for such a prestigious assignment, even at such a young age.

“He’s one of the most impressive digital artists I’ve ever had the opportunity to work with. From videography to motion graphics to graphic design, photography, website design and beyond, everything he does is beyond anything normally expected of a high school student,” said Radford.

“The work he produces is already at industry-level, and I have no doubt he could get a great career in any of these fields.”

Kevin is originally from Korea and so he said this is also a nice opportunity to see his family again.

“I haven’t seen them in a long time,” he said.

His mom is travelling with him.

He said he will do the pre-edits and then hand over his work for final finishing touches to P&G. He expects to bring back his own personal photography and footage from the Games as well.


monique@langleytimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Two people airlifted to hospital after car hits tree on Highway 19A
Next story
Alleged victim of sexual interference by Chilliwack youth coach speaks out

Just Posted

World Rowing Coastal Championships coming to Sidney

Event will make its Canadian and North America debut in October

Millionth Moose Hide pin awarded after Campaign march to B.C. legislature

Efforts aim to raise awareness of and prevent violence against women and children

James Bay seeks input on ‘Complete Streets’ transportation proposal

Victoria’s oldest neighbourhood has unique challenges for pedestrians, cyclists and drivers

Victoria gains a second mayoral candidate for fall election

Fernwood resident Rob Duncan also ran in 2014, in the guise of Changes the Clown

Camosun cooks up support for Transition House

College’s culinary arts program partners with Soup Sisters Victoria to produce fresh and healthy soups

WATCH: Oak Bay hosts inaugural Vancouver Island Polar Plunge for Special Olympics BC

Local cops drag multi-media journalists out for a swim ahead of March 11 event

Senior boys, girls basketball playoff update

Claremont hosts senior girls 3A Island championships

Michelle Obama talks social media, raising daughters at Vancouver event

Former U.S. first lady spoke at an event hosted by the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

VIDEO: Valentine’s Day extra sweet for rehabilitated shark

The North Pacific spiny dogfish was found by a beachgoer at Stanley Park

Dragons’ Den looking for fire in Victoria

Business-based reality TV show will hold auditions here March 10

Trump team drops hints NAFTA end not imminent

Trump looks at renegotiation, not cancellation of NAFTA

B.C. high school student sent on assignment at Winter Olympics

Langley’s Kevin Kim has been hired to create promotional video with athletes in PyeongChang

VIDEO: Two people airlifted to hospital after car hits tree on Highway 19A

Car was seen weaving through traffic before clipping another vehicle and losing control

Most Read