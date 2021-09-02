The BC Legislature will be lit in pink on Thursday evening in support of healthcare workers, some of whom faced the wrath of vaccine protesters Wednesday. (Black Press Media file photo)

B.C. legislature to be lit in pink Thursday to support health-care workers

Vaccine-related protests occurred outside hospitals across B.C. on Wednesday

The B.C. legislature will be lit in pink Thursday night (Sept. 2) in a show of thanks for health-care workers.

A tweet from the legislature’s account said the move is a “gesture of gratitude for all that (workers) have done and continue to do during the COVID-19 pandemic, in the face of many challenges.”

“We sincerely appreciate and value you. Thank you,” the tweet continued.

The show of support comes a day after people flooded to the legislature lawn to rally against the province requiring proof of vaccination for certain social and recreational events starting on Sept. 13.

Although the proof-of-vaccine requirements are being mandated by the B.C government, other World Wide Walk Out events on Wednesday saw protesters organize outside of hospitals in several B.C. communities. A protester outside Nanaimo’s hospital spat in the direction of a health-care worker.

READ: Anti-vaccine passport protester spits at health-care worker in Nanaimo

Island Health president and CEO Kathy MacNeil issued a statement on Wednesday saying some of the protests against COVID-19 safety measures disrupted safe access to health-care facilities on Vancouver Island.

“Members of Island Health care teams were verbally abused as they came to and left work during these protests, and in at least one case a health-care team member was physically assaulted,” MacNeil said. “What happened to our health-care teams today is not acceptable to me nor to the people and communities they serve. Our health-care teams deserve respect and support, no matter what personal beliefs we hold.”

READ: ‘Go the hell home’: B.C. leaders condemn anti-vaccine passport protests

READ: Hundreds of anti-vaccine passport protesters rally outside B.C. legislature

