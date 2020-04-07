B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson attends a press conference following the budget speech from the legislative assembly at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Tuesday, February 19, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

B.C. Liberal leader, health critic thank frontline workers on World Health Day

‘On behalf of the entire BC Liberal Caucus, thank you for everything you do’

The B.C. Liberal party leader and health critic offered some words of encouragement and thanks to those on the frontlines battling the COVID-19 pandemic on April 7, World Health Day.

The joint statement released by leader Andrew Wilkinson and health critic Norm Letnick reads the following:

“Today on World Health Day, we honour and celebrate our healthcare workers across British Columbia and around the world. This year, the World Health Organization has dedicated World Health Day to nurses and midwives to remind world leaders of the critical role they play in keeping the world healthy.

“In the midst of our fight against COVID-19, we are reminded more than ever of the crucial work our healthcare and front line workers do every day to keep our communities safe and healthy – from our doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists, and hospital support staff to every British Columbian risking their own health and well-being to help continue our essential services.

“Today and every day we must honour our friends and family members who are serving as front line workers by practicing proper physical distancing and all doing our part to support our healthcare services.

“On behalf of the entire BC Liberal Caucus, thank you for everything you do.”

READ MORE: ‘Do not push the button’: Downtown Kelowna crossings go touchless amid COVID-19 pandemic

READ MORE: Trudeau says 30K ventilators on the way; 3.6M Canadians claim benefits

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

#wereinthistogetherCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
No one injured in Saanich townhouse fire

Just Posted

Victoria Fire Department investigating explosion at supportive housing complex

The explosion blew out a window and caused damage to the frame of the building

No one injured in Saanich townhouse fire

Blaze may have been connected to fireplace use

Police watchdog clears West Shore RCMP in altercation that led to man needing 82 staples

The man pretended he had a weapon he would use against the police

Victoria to consider new appeals process for rejected short-term rental applications

There is not an established process in place for people seeking to reapply

Vehicle bursts into flames due to mechanical failure, occupants escape injury

View Royal firefighters were on scene less than five minutes after the first 911 call

COVID-19: Trudeau says 30K ventilators on the way; 3.6M Canadians claim benefits

Canada has seen more than 17,000 cases and at least 345 deaths due to COVID-19

Logan Boulet Effect: Green Shirt Day calls on Canadians to become organ donors

While social distancing, the day also honours the 16 lives lost in the 2018 Humboldt Broncos Crash

COMMENTARY: Knowing where COVID-19 cases are does not protect you

Dr. Bonnie Henry explains why B.C. withholds community names

CBSA seizes 106-kg meth shipment from Mexico at B.C. examination facility

Drugs have an estimated value of $13.5 million

As Canadians return home amid pandemic, border crossings dip to just 5% of usual traffic

Non-commercial land crossing dipped by 95%, air travel dropped by 96 per cent, according to the CBSA

B.C. wide burning restrictions come into effect April 16

‘Larger open burns pose an unnecessary risk and could detract from wildfire detection’

B.C. secures motel, hotel rooms for COVID-19 shelter space

Community centres, rooms reserved for pandemic self-isolation

Look at hospitalizations, not recovery stats for COVID-19, B.C. professor says

Cases in hospital are a definitive count of people who have the novel coronavirus

B.C. First Nations want to launch fight of Trans Mountain pipeline approval

Last month, the Supreme Court of Canada decided not to hear five challenges about the pipeline

Most Read