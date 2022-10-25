Staff Sergeant Major (Ret’d) Kathy Rochlitz (left), Lt.-Gov. Janet Austin, Craig Thompson, Dave Sinclair and Norm Scott pose for a photo after presenting the first poppy at Government House on Tuesday (Oct. 25) morning. (Austin Westphal/News Staff)

B.C. Lieutenant Governor presented with first poppy to kick off 2022 campaign

Funds raised from annual Royal Canadian Legion poppy campaign supports veteran

Members of the Royal Canadian Legion presented Lt.-Gov. Janet Austin with the first poppy of the 2022 Poppy Campaign at Government House in Victoria on Tuesday (Oct. 25).

Funds raised in the annual campaign leading up to Nov. 11 will go toward various initiatives and programs to support Canadian veterans, their families and dependants, as well as seniors.

Austin said it’s a great honour to be the recipient of the first poppy. “It’s a very memorable opportunity for me, as lieutenant-governor, to receive the first poppy,” she said. “It’s been just over 100 years since this practice has been adopted in Canada, and it’s wonderful to see how many Canadians do wear the poppy as a reminder of what we owe to our veterans, and also to our current serving armed forces members.”

Honourary president of the B.C. Yukon Command of the Royal Canadian Legion, Dave Sinclair, said he started the tradition in B.C. around two decades ago when he presented former lieutenant-governor Iona Campagnolo with the first poppy.

“It was something that was done across the country and I thought we need to do it here,” he said. “So I actually organized it and we presented the first poppy to her honour Iona Campagnolo, at that time, and it’s carried on as a tradition ever since.”

Remembrance Day ceremonies will be held on Nov. 11 throughout Greater Victoria region.

British ColumbiaRemembrance DayRoyal Canadian LegionVeteransVictoria

