B.C. municipality to take no action against councillor who posted sexist meme

North Cowichan councillor Tek Manhas’s action in posting a sexist meme on his personal Facebook page did not violate the municipality’s code of conduct, council has concluded.

After a review, North Cowichan’s lawyers determined that, although the post is not in alignment with council’s strategic values related to inclusion and a respectful workplace, the post was not a breach of the rules.

“Councillor Manhas has apologized and removed the post from his Facebook page and recognizes that a post of this nature does not meet the standard council is aspiring to, related to its workplace,” a release from CAO Ted Swabey’s office stated.

“This matter was reviewed by council and the matter has been concluded.”

The meme is of an old man holding a cigarette and can of beer saying “When your woman is acting up, just tell her ‘less bitchen’ more kitchen. Women love it when you rhyme.”

In a post last week on his Facebook page, Manhas said, “Last June I shared a post from somebody that at the time I thought was funny. However upon further self reflection and comments from the public I have taken down the post. I sincerely apologize for any negative effects or harm this may have caused to many people.”



