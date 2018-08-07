B.C. officials seek clarity after Saudi Arabia to reportedly remove students

Feud develops after Canada’s global affairs minister tweeted for release of human rights activists

B.C. officials are trying to understand a report from Saudi Arabia’s state news agency that the country will be pulling its international students from Canadian universities following last week’s recent diplomatic row.

On Monday, the Al-Arabiya news agency reported the government will be transferring students enrolled in “training, scholarships and fellowships” programs in Canada to other countries.

According to Canadian Bureau for International Education, roughly 10,000 students are in Canada from Saudi Arabia.

About 2,450 Saudi students are enrolled at B.C. schools from kindergarten to post-secondary, the ministry of advanced education told Black Press Media. It did not provide a breakdown.

“Our first and foremost concern is the well-being of all students. Our universities, colleges and institutes are working to clarify the situation and determine how current and incoming students might be affected. It’s important that impacted students receive support as needed,” an emailed statement read.

READ MORE: Saudi Arabia’s diplomatic dispute with Canada, explained

University of British Columbia president Santa Ono said in an email the university is working to clarify the situation and determine how many current and incoming UBC students might be affected.

Universities receive three to four times more fees per coure credit from international students than domestic.

Black Press Media has reached out to other post-secondary institutions for comment.

The tension between Canada and Saudi Arabia erupted last Thursday when Canada’s foreign minister Chrystia Freeland sent out a tweet about human rights activist Samar Badawi. Her brother is a blogger who was convicted of “insulting Islam” and sentenced in 2014 to 10 years in prison and 1,000 lashes.

“Canada is gravely concerned about additional arrests of civil society and women’s rights activists in Saudi Arabia, including Samar Badawi. We urge the Saudi authorities to immediately release them and all other peaceful human rights activists,” the tweet read.

A similar tweet was sent by the Global Affairs Canada.

Saudi Arabia has since expelled Canada’s ambassador to the country, Dennis Horak, pulled back its own ambassador, and frozen all trade with Canada.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Sooke artist receives Order of B.C. award
Next story
B.C. adventurer takes two wheels through Vietnam, China

Just Posted

Woman charged with arson for Oak Bay fires

A 25-year-old Oak Bay woman has been charged with a pair of… Continue reading

24th annual Victoria Dragon Boat Festival hitting the water

Races, music, food and more will take up Ship Point this weekend

Shamrocks lead series 2-1 against Nanaimo

Victoria will look to extend the lead tonight in game 4

Woman hit by car in marked crosswalk this morning in Oak Bay

Pedestrian suffered injuries when hit by a vehicle at Foul Bay and Leighton roads

Standoff at Southgate leads to one arrest

Large police presence monitored five hour incident near Beacon Hill Park

Video: 27 structures lost in ‘volatile’ northern B.C. wildfire

“We are continuing to see very volatile and aggressive fire behaviour on this fire,” says BC Wildfire Service.

B.C. adventurer takes two wheels through Vietnam, China

B.C.’s James Leigh spent six weeks travelling on some of the most dangerous roads in the world.

‘I can’t believe she’s gone’: Loved ones pay tribute to girl, 7, killed in Langley

Aaliyah Rose was found dead in an apartment in late July

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Aug. 7

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Manning Park full when fire breaks out over long weekend

Blaze may have been human caused

B.C. voting referendum challenge back in court

Business group says proportional representation process rushed

Q&A: Author Susan Musgrave talks loss of notorious bank robber husband

The Globe and Mail’s Marsha Lederman talked with Musgrave before a live audience

Campbell River firefighters rescue imperilled pooch from third-storey roof

Stranded dog had apparently wandered from open window at hotel

Cougar kills pregnant goat in B.C. suburb

Conservation officers called late Monday in Maple Ridge

Most Read