Dmytro, or Dmitri, Kubyshkin has been charged with three counts of sexual assault. (RCMP handout)

B.C. piano teacher faces more sex assault charges

Dmytro Kubyshkin of Coquitlam is accused of sex assault involving former students

A piano teacher in the Lower Mainland taught in private homes for more than 20 years is facing more sexual assault charges.

Coquitlam resident Dmytro, or Dmitri, Kubyshkin, whose company is called DM Piano School, faces an additional seven counts of sexual assault and three counts of sexual interference. Current allegations stretch back to 1998, RCMP said Tuesday.

The 67-year-old was first charged in February in relation to incidents involving three former students.

The latest charges were laid May 18. He has been released on a number of new conditions, including:

  • Not teaching piano to students under the age of 18
  • Not being alone with anyone under 18
  • Must tell students about the charges against him

Kubyshkin is described as 5’10”, 160 lbs., with white/blond hair, blue eyes, a mustache and a medium build. He speaks with a Russian accent. He is not previously known to police.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the Coquitlam RCMP’s non-emergency number at 604-945-1550. Ask for the investigative support team, file #2018-1860.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATED: BC Ferries freezes plans to nix fuel rebates pending government funds
Next story
Mounties cleared after shooting B.C. man armed with toy gun

Just Posted

Victoria man arrested for sexual assault on BC Transit bus

Incident took place downtown, in broad daylight in front of fellow passengers

Two VicPD officers injured, man and woman facing charges

Police were called to the scene Sunday night after a man tried to kick in someone’s door

Oak Bay youth give teens a voice, explore homelessness, talk to seniors for podcasts

Teens pleased as teacher adds podcast creation to English 12 class

Sooke mom threatens legal action against sunscreen company

Caleb Jordan, 6, was covered in blisters 20 minutes after using Banana Boat sunscreen

PHOTOS: 120th Annual Victoria Day Parade

Check out the photo gallery, watch our live feed of the festivities

VIDEO: Tide pool school draws a crowd to explore seaside in Oak Bay

Friends of Uplands Park hosted the inter-tidal exploration at Cattle Point on… Continue reading

VIDEO: How to use naloxone to stop a fentanyl overdose

ANKORS’ Chloe Sage shows what to do when someone is overdosing

B.C. piano teacher faces more sex assault charges

Dmytro Kubyshkin of Coquitlam is accused of sex assault involving former students

Mounties cleared after shooting B.C. man armed with toy gun

Independent Investigations Office reports it will pass on a report to Crown counsel

UPDATED: BC Ferries freezes plans to nix fuel rebates pending government funds

Claire Trevena says she is ‘extremely disappointed’ by a plan by BC Ferries to remove fuel rebates

B.C. sues Alberta over bill that could ‘turn oil taps off’

Lawsuit is the latest move in the two provinces’ ongoing feud over the Kinder Morgan pipeline

Liberal government introduces measures to update Canada’s family laws

Justice officials say there have not been substantial updates to federal family laws in 20 years

BC Games Society president to step down

Kelly Mann says it’s time for a change after 26 years with the society

B.C. politicians framed by anonymous sticky-note doodler

Insider has been posting caricatures from the B.C. legislature to social media

Most Read