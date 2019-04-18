Inside Vancouver International Airport (YVR photo)

Foreign national arrested in connection to thefts at YVR

A woman, 60, is being held in police custody as Richmond RCMP investigate

A 60-year-old woman is in custody in connection to a string of thefts at the Vancouver International Airport.

Richmond RCMP said in a news release Thursday the woman allegedly stole a purse from a passenger in YVR’s international arrivals terminal Wednesday morning.

The woman, who is a foreign national, is accused of being part of a larger, organized theft group that has allegedly stolen valuables from travellers at a number of airports. Her identity is not being released publicly unless charges are laid.

Plainclothes officers having been watching for these kinds of crimes at the airport since March.

“Suspects that specialize in this work generally work in teams and employ techniques to divert attention from their true purpose – to steal valuables away from their owners,” Insp. Keith Bramhill said.

“They are acute observers of people’s behaviour and their habits. They are often difficult to identify and detect as they are extremely good at their craft.”

A spokesperson with the detachment confirmed to Black Press Media that multiple charges are pending against the woman, who was expected to appear in court Thursday.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Long weekend starts with series of crashes

Just Posted

Long weekend starts with series of crashes

The long weekend traffic pile up is starting with a series of… Continue reading

Police investigating after crash on Hillside Avenue

Traffic was obstructed while involved vehicles removed from scene

VicPD seize knife, bear spray from youth

Youth issued large fine for weapons

Sentencing delayed for man who attacked VicPD dog

Uno later recovered from his injury and returned to work

Police ask for public’s help in locating Johnny Sam

Sam was last seen on April 17 in Esquimalt

Victoria church bells toll in solidarity with Notre Dame Cathedral after devastating fire

Churches around the globe ring bells to honour iconic Paris cathedral

POLL: How often does your family use BC Ferries?

Navigating the lineups for BC Ferries is a way of life for… Continue reading

Crime Stoppers most wanted for Greater Victoria for the week of April 16

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Howe Sound Queen sailing toward retirement

Vessel now up for auction ends regular runs between Crofton and Vesuvius at the beginning of June

Should B.C. lower speed limits on side roads to 30 km/h?

Vancouver city councillor wants to decrease speed limits along neighbourhood side roads

Lawsuit eyed over union-only raise for B.C. community care workers

‘Low-wage redress’ leaves 17,000 employees out, employers say

Landlord of alleged Okanagan shooter recounts deadly day

Tony Friesen was working in one of the units of his Penticton building when he heard shots

Foreign national arrested in connection to thefts at YVR

A woman, 60, is being held in police custody as Richmond RCMP investigate

Police pursue pesky porker on Vancouver Island

‘This was allegedly not the pig’s first escape’

Most Read