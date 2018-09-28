RCMP Handout

B.C. RCMP seek five teens involved in school bus theft

RCMP in northeastern British Columbia believe someone knows something about the theft of a school bus and they urge witnesses, especially teens, to come forward.

The bus was stolen just over one month ago from the school district parking lot in Fort St. John.

A news release issued Thursday by the Fort St. John detachment says surveillance video from the bus camera shows five youths, two females and three males, were involved.

The bus was vandalized by the hoodie-wearing suspects and driven a short distance outside Fort St. John, where it was recovered and the roughly $5,000 in damage was repaired in time for the first day of school.

Although investigators have photos of some of the suspects, none of the five has been identified.

The theft may have started as a harmless joyride, but Const. Chad Neustaeter says it had the potential to put lives at risk.

“These youth look like they had a good time and we are convinced they spoke to others about this incident,” Neustaeter says in the release.

He says police want to speak to anyone who has information about the school bus theft or can identify those involved.

The Canadian Press

