B.C. reports 122 new COVID-19 cases as health officials urge smaller social circles

B.C. reported 122 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday (Sept. 16), as the number of active cases topped 1,600.

The number of total confirmed cases since the pandemic began has increased to 7,498, while the number of people under public health monitoring has dropped just under 3,000 to 2,966.

There have been no new COVID-19 deaths, with the death toll remaining at 219.

“As we learn more and better understand where the risks exist, we will continue to adjust our COVID-19 approach and response in B.C. to protect those who are most vulnerable,” Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said in a joint statement.

