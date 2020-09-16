Specimens to be tested for COVID-19 are seen in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 26, 2020. Ontario’s overly cautious approach to COVID-19 testing is endangering lives and hindering efforts to rein in soaring infections that are ravaging long-term care facilities, filling ICU beds and lurking silently in communities, say critics alarmed by the province’s admission that labs can handle four times the number of tests they receive. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. reports 122 new COVID-19 cases as health officials urge smaller social circles

Health officials urge against shaming and blaming patients

B.C. reported 122 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday (Sept. 16), as the number of active cases topped 1,600.

The number of total confirmed cases since the pandemic began has increased to 7,498, while the number of people under public health monitoring has dropped just under 3,000 to 2,966.

There have been no new COVID-19 deaths, with the death toll remaining at 219.

“As we learn more and better understand where the risks exist, we will continue to adjust our COVID-19 approach and response in B.C. to protect those who are most vulnerable,” Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said in a joint statement.

More to come.

