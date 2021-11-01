COVID-19 testing site at Victoria Conference Centre. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)

B.C.’s new COVID-19 cases decline over weekend, 25 more deaths

Hospital numbers stable as elective surgery delays continue

B.C. public health teams reported 568 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, 470 on Sunday and 332 on Monday, but the number of deaths attributed to the coronavirus remains high as hospitals struggle with severe illness.

There were eight deaths in the Fraser Health region for Oct. 30-Nov. 1, seven in Interior Health and five each in Northern and Island Health over the three days. There are also six new outbreaks at senior care facilities since Friday.

The six new health-care facility outbreaks are at Cascade Gardens, The Cedars and Hallmark on the Lake (Fraser Health), Brocklehurst Gemstone Care Centre and Sun Pointe Village (Interior Health) and Chartwell Malaspina Care Residence (Island Health), for a total of 39 active outbreaks in B.C. long-term and acute care facilities.

There are 436 people in hospital with active COVID-19 infections, the same number as on Friday, with 140 in intensive care, down by 16 in the past three days. From Oct. 22-28, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 64.6% of cases, and from Oct. 15-28, they accounted for 73.5% of hospitalizations.

B.C. health authorities continue to operate scheduled appointment COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the province. A full list of clinic locations and hours by region can be found here. Registration and booking appointments in B.C. can be done here, or by calling 1-833-838-2323 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. seven days a week.

RELATED: B.C. hospitals cut services as COVID-19 pressure builds

RELATED: 3,3000 unvaccinated health workers suspended in B.C.

The 1,370 new and active cases Oct. 30-Nov. 1, by region:

• 603 new cases in Fraser Health, 2,024 active

• 124 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, 570 active

• 222 new cases in Interior Health, 588 active

• 203 new cases in Northern Healthm 764 active

• 218 new cases in Island Health, 663

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
