B.C.’s sergeant-at-arms Gary Lenz resigns amid spending scandal

According to reports, his last day was Sept. 30, days before Police Act report set to be made public

Suspended Sgt-at-arms Gary Lenz gives an interview from his backyard after being cleared of misconduct in a report by the Supreme Court justice while at his home North Saanich, B.C., on Thursday, May 16, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

B.C.’s Sergeant-at-Arms, one of two men at the centre of an 11-month probe into allegations of misspending, has announced his resignation.

Gary Lenz has been on paid administrative leave since November, following concerns raised by Speaker Darryl Plecas into Lenz and legislative clerk Craig James. Those concerns were reported in a bombshell report released in January by Plecas which highlighted the purchase of an unused wood splitter, designer suits and personal vacations.

According to media reports, Lenz’s last day was Monday.

Plecas’s report sparked an independent investigation by former Supreme Court chief justice Beverly McLachlin, who found in May that while James committed administrative misconduct related to the misspendings Lenz was cleared.

James announced his retirement shortly after.

A second investigation by former Vancouver deputy police chief Doug LePard is expected to become public in the near future, according to Plecas and his chief of staff, Alan Mullen.

Meanwhile, James and Lenz are still being investigated by the RCMP.

Black Press Media has reached out to Premier John Horgan, and Speaker Darryl Plecas for comment.

