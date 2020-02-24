B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announce B.C.’s seventh case of novel coronavirus at the B.C. legislature, Feb. 24, 2020. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)

B.C.’s seventh coronavirus patient at home in Fraser Health region

Canada in ‘containment’ as COVID-19 spreads in other countries

B.C.’s seventh case of novel coronavirus is in isolation at home in the Fraser Health region, after health authorities spent the weekend following up his contacts since he contracted the virus from a woman diagnosed last week.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Monday the latest case was in “close contact” with the woman identified as B.C.’s sixth case last week, after she returned home from Iran. Both are stable and recovering at home.

This is a man in his 40s who is also in the Fraser Health region,” Henry told reporters at the B.C. legislature Monday. “He had onset of symptoms prior to the case six diagnosis, so we’ve been working diligently over the weekend with Fraser Health to identify anybody that he came into contact with prior to going into isolation last week.”

The man’s close contacts are also in isolation and being monitored daily, Henry said.

Case five, in the Interior Health region, is also recovering, and earlier patients identified in the Vancouver Coastal Health region are recovered or recovering with testing continuing to see if they, Henry said.

more to come…

