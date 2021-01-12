Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the legislature, Jan. 11, 2021. (B.C. government)

B.C. sees another 446 COVID-19 cases Tuesday, nine more deaths

Hospitalization rates holding steady after holiday season

B.C. public health officials reported another 446 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, still showing no sign of a spike in infections after the holiday season.

There have been nine more COVID-19 related deaths as of Jan. 12, for a total of 1,019 since the pandemic began. B.C. has seen a decline in total new cases in recent days, from 538 reported on Saturday to 507 on Sunday and 430 as of Monday, Jan. 11.

There are 368 people in hospital with conditions related to the coronavirus, 72 in intensive care. There has been one new outbreak reported in the health care system, at Mount St. Joseph’s Hospital in Vancouver.

About half of the latest cases were located in the Fraser Health region, which recorded 223 cases. There were 96 reported in Vancouver Coastal, 67 in Interior Health, 46 in Northern Health and 14 on Vancouver Island.

Vaccine rollout continues, with 62,294 people having received an initial dose.

RELATED: Vaccine set to arrive at Cowichan Tribes for drive-up

RELATED: Statistics Canada distributing antibody test kits

Listening to podcast off phone app while driving not distracted driving, B.C. judge rules
Metchosin mayor defers discussion of councillor’s travel while residents weigh in

