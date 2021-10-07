B.C. teachers eager to EASE high school anxiety

With the pandemic amping up anxiety levels in students, teachers are getting more resources to help kids cope.
High-school teachers have new classroom resources to help students manage anxiety, thanks to the launch of Everyday Anxiety Strategies for Educators (EASE) 8-12.
Vernon School District behaviour specialist Robyn Lindahl is eager to put more students at ease.
“These evidence-based classroom resources will really help build my knowledge about anxiety and provide easy classroom resources that couldn’t come at a better time,” Lindahl said. “I plan to incorporate these into our Connections Program as an anchor to help students ground themselves whenever they need to.”
EASE materials focus on breathing, mindfulness and coping skills, along with strategies to tackle common problems like procrastination, test anxiety, facing fears, managing unhelpful thoughts, calming public-speaking nerves, managing mood and social media’s impact on mental health and well-being.
“The pandemic has had a profound impact on children’s and youths’ mental health,” said Mitzi Dean, Minister of Children and Family Development. “Expanding EASE to grades 8-12 puts practical and much-needed tools for managing anxiety directly into classrooms, so even more young people can learn how to boost their coping skills in these challenging times.”
EASE is rooted in the evidence-based principles of cognitive behavioural therapy. It first launched in 2019 to provide kindergarten to Grade 7 educators with adaptable online materials to teach students coping skills to help them manage mild to moderate anxiety. Since then, EASE at Home launched, making it easy for parents and caregivers to share the lessons with their children. The kindergarten to Grade 7 materials have also been translated into French.
