Surrey teachers demonstrate what classrooms look like in their school district amid the COVID-19 pandemic in November 2020. (BCTF)

Surrey teachers demonstrate what classrooms look like in their school district amid the COVID-19 pandemic in November 2020. (BCTF)

B.C. teachers’ union calls on Horgan to limit Fraser Health class sizes to 15 students

Three schools have temporarily shut down in Fraser Health due to COVID-19 outbreaks

The B.C. teachers’ union is calling on the province to limit class sizes in Fraser Health to 15 students as cases in the region continue to surge.

In an open letter posted online on Saturday (Nov. 14), B.C. Teachers’ Federation president Teri Mooring said that the “alarming surge in cases is of deep concern” to teachers, staff and parents.

Fraser Health, which spans from Delta to Hope, has had the highest rates and case counts of COVID-19. Out of the record-breaking 617 new cases in B.C. Friday, 424 were in Fraser Health. Overall, the health authority has had 12,814 cases reported to date, more than double that of Vancouver Coastal Health with 6,237 cases. Currently, the Fraser Health region has more than 4,073 active cases, more than double the rest of the health authorities in B.C. combined. The region has also seen 45 per cent of B.C. 290 COVID-19 deaths.

READ MORE: B.C.’s COVID-19 wave continues with 617 new cases

In her letter, Mooring noted that some school districts, like Vancouver, have already reduced class sizes to 15 students to allow for physical distancing.

“With class sizes as they are now, teachers find it is virtually impossible to maintain physical distancing in classrooms,” Mooring said.

Her letter comes as three schools shut down for two-week closures following COVID-19 outbreaks and clusters. All the schools are located in Fraser Health: Cambridge Elementary in Surrey with seven cases, Jarvis Traditional Elementary School in North Delta with six cases and Al-Hidayah School in New Westminster with eight cases. Aside from the temporarily closed schools, there are more than 70 other exposure events currently listed for Fraser Health schools. Neighbouring Vancouver Coastal Health has 29 total school exposures listed.

The BCTF also shared a photo of Surrey teachers demonstrating what a classrooms look like in their schools currently.

Physical distancing is not possible, poor ventilation. COVID19 will only spread further in environments like this. Reduce class sizes now,” the union stated.

READ MORE: COVID outbreak forces Surrey school to close for two weeks, along with one in Delta

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

CoronavirusEducationSchools

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. kids with autism and their caregivers lack support during pandemic: survey
Next story
‘It’s just disgusting’: Broncos parents angry over lack of action on bus seatbelts

Just Posted

Saanich Coun. Judy Brownoff began drawing attention to graffiti that’s begun to appear on the newly installed sound barriers along the Galloping Goose Regional Trail near the McKenzie interchange. (Black Press Media file photo)
Saanich sets sights on mural possibilities for McKenzie interchange sound barriers

History of Saanich art wall could discourage tagging, graffiti, councillor says

Four engines and 17 firefighters responded to a fire in Saanich in the 3200-block of Quadra Street. An unknown number of individuals including this woman holding a child had to leave the building. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Suspicious fire in Saanich Sunday afternoon forces evacuation of apartment building

Four engines and 17 firefighters responded to fire in undergound parking lot

Langford Fire Rescue is investigating after a fire was reported at an abandoned building near Galaxy RV Victoria on Saturday night. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)
Langford fire at abandoned building considered suspicious

Langford Fire, West Shore RCMP investigating after similar fire three days before

The winner of last year’s Esquimalt tree decorating contest, Operation Christmas Child. (Courtesy Township of Esquimalt)
Esquimalt tree decorating contest lights up online this holiday season

Businesses, non-profits can submit photos for the People’s Choice award

The Royal BC Museum has released a book about the history of the Tod Inlet. (Sarah Verstegen)
New book tells history of Tod Inlet

Deep and Sheltered Waters is written by researcher, writer and filmmaker David R. Gray

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam provides an update on the COVID pandemic during a press conference in Ottawa, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. Canada’s top doctor is warning of the increasing pressure placed on hospitals as COVID-19 case counts rise in different parts of the country. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
VIDEO: Tam warns of increasing pressure on hospitals as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

There has been an average of more than 1,400 people in hospital each day in the past week

A man and his son are silhouetted against the sky as they watch the sunset from a park in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, June 26, 2020. A new survey shows caregivers for kids with autism, report their children’s anxiety, routines and sleep quality have worsened in the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, along with parents’ own wellbeing. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Charlie Riedel
B.C. kids with autism and their caregivers lack support during pandemic: survey

Experts say a change in attitude, not just more funds, is needed

Surrey teachers demonstrate what classrooms look like in their school district amid the COVID-19 pandemic in November 2020. (BCTF)
B.C. teachers’ union calls on Horgan to limit Fraser Health class sizes to 15 students

Three schools have temporarily shut down in Fraser Health due to COVID-19 outbreaks

Comox Valley RCMP are looking for witnesses to an apparent stabbing Saturday in Cumberland. File photo
RCMP seeking witnesses to midday stabbing in Island community

The victim was unable to provide Comox Valley RCMP with much information

The Qualicum Beach Royal Canadian Legion Branch 76 will be closed for 10 days. (RCL Branch 76 Photo)
COVID-19: Legion branch closed on Vancouver Island for 10 days after low-risk exposure

Island Health advises members and public to closely monitor themselves

Mission Institution. Kevin Mills / Mission City Record.
New cases linked to site of B.C.’s largest prison COVID-19 outbreak

New outbreak could be ‘recipe for disaster’ at Mission Institution, mother of inmate warns

Tamara Sandulak, 29, and Cody Martin, 32, reported missing Thursday, have been found. (Photo submitted)
Couple, reported missing in Nanaimo Lakes area, found safe and sound

Tamara Sandulak and Cody Martin reported missing Thursday

The Gitanyow Huwilp Society is one of ten B.C. Indigenous groups receiving funding this fiscal year through the Government of Canada’s Nation Rebuilding Program. (Gitanyow Hereditary Chiefs Office photo)
10 B.C. Indigenous groups get federal funding to rebuild their governance structure

Nation Rebuilding Program providing $2.6 million

Almost a year to the day of his disappearance, Lake Cowichan RCMP have announced they've found the body of Colin Court. Court was last seen fishing from his kayak on the lake. (Courtesy of Bill Court)
Body of fisherman who went missing a year ago recovered from Cowichan Lake

Two days shy of exactly a year from the day he went… Continue reading

Most Read